Comrie to play for Team Canada at IIHF World Championships

Former Tri-City Americans goalie Eric Comrie was one of 18 players named to the Team Canada roster for the 2017 IIHF World Championships.
Comrie was victorious in his one NHL start for the Winnipeg Jets on April 6. He’ll share time in goal for Team Canada with former Seattle Thunderbird Calvin Pickard, who now plays for the Colorado Avalanche.
Team Canada won the past two IIHF World Championships. The team will head to Geneva, Switzerland, for a pre-tournament camp, which will culminate with a tune-up game against the Swiss team May 2.
Canada opens the World Championships against the Czech Republic May 5.
