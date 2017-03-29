Seattle takes commanding 3-0 series lead over Tri-City Americans

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference; vote planned for Thursday Pause

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:16 Boise Police Cpl. Chris Davis: Recovery from shooting is 'a day-by-day thing'

1:01 Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

2:31 Wounded Boise police officer heads to Denver

7:02 Cpl. Kevin Holtry Returns to Boise