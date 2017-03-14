Portland hands Tri-City Americans fifth consecutive loss

The Tri-City Americans were one of the hottest teams in the Western Hockey League at the end of February, winning seven games in a row.
March has been a whole other story as the Americans dropped their fifth game in a row Tuesday with a 6-1 loss to the Portland Winterhawks at Toyota Center.
With a playoff berth in their pocket, the Americans (38-28-3-0, 79 points) are vying for positioning in the playoffs. Right now, they are eighth and would face the Seattle Thunderbirds if the playoffs started today.
Portland (40-27-1-3, 82 points), which has won two in a row, got two goals from Keegan Iverson and 35 saves from Cole Kehler in notching its 40th win of the season.
The Americans avoided being shut out when Kyle Olson scored his 20th goal of the season at 12:59 of the third period.
Olson’s goal made it 4-1, but the Winterhawks scored twice in the final 2:30 of the game.
The Winterhawks gave the Americans plenty of opportunities to score throughout the game with six power plays, but they came up empty on every chance.
Rylan Parenteau finished with 31 saves for the Americans.
Winterhawks 6, Americans 1
Portland
3
1
2
—
6
Tri-City
0
0
1
—
1
First — 1, Por, McKenzie 42 (Glass), 5:47. 2, Por, Iverson 24 (Jones, McKenzie), 12:40 (pp). 3, Por, Gilliss 4 (De Jong, Jones), 14:51. Penalties —MacEachern, Por (roughing), 9:41; Fuller, TC, minor-major (roughing, charging, game misconduct), 9:41; Clayton, Por, major (fighting), 16:04; Yorke, TC, major (fighting), 16:04; Texeira, Por (interference), 16:04.
Second — 4, Por, Gricius 10 (Texeira, Colina), 6:49. Penalties — Blichfield, Por (roughing), 9:01; Veloso, Por (checking from behind), 13:07; Veloso, Por (roughing), 17:54.
Third — 5, TC, Olson 20 (AuCoin, Coghlan), 12:59. 6, Por, Iverson 25, 17:33. 7, Por, Clayton 2 (Colina), 18:12. Penalties — Blichfield, Por (roughing), 3:56; Wotherspoon, TC (slashing), 3:56; Iverson, Por (boarding), 6:06; MacEachern, Por (kneeing), 8:23; Texeira, Por, major (fighting), 8:28; Topping, TC, major (fighting), 8:28; Iverson, Por (goalie interference), 12:29; Wotherspoon, TC (high-sticking), 12:29; Dosanjh, Por (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:17; Focht, TC (roughing), 19:17; O’Reilly, TC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:17; Olson, TC (misconduct), 19:17.
Shots — Por 19-12-6 — 37. TC 8-14-14 — 36. Power plays — Por 1-2. TC 0-6. Goalies — Por, Kehler 31-17-0-3 (36 shots-35 saves). TC, Parenteau 24-15-1-0 (37-31). Referees — Bryan Bourdon and Duncan Brow. A — 3,092.
