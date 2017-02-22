Topping’s hat trick powers Tri-City Americans past Portland

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick Pause

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:54 A Day Without Immigrants observed in Pasco

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

3:02 Trump supporters give the President a progress report