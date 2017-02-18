Tri-City Americans roll over Spokane 5-1

Five different players found the net as the Tri-City Americans continued their big-scoring ways with a 5-1 win over the Spokane Chiefs in WHL action at Toyota Center on Saturday night.
A day after hanging four goals on Seattle, the Americans (35-23-3-0, 73 points) dominated the Chiefs (25-25-6-3, 59) for a four-point weekend.
Parker AuCoin got the party started with four minutes left in the first period with his 20th of the season.
Nolan Yaremko added a goal at the same point in the second period. After Spokane got on the board early in the third, Juuso Välimäki scored at 9:24, and Tyler Sandhu and Brett Leason added late goals to cement the blowout.
Evan Sarthou stopped 38 of 39 shots in goal for the Americans, who are off until Wednesday when they host Portland.
Americans 5, Chiefs 1
Spokane
0
0
1
—
1
Tri-City
1
1
3
—
5
First—1, Tri-City, AuCoin 20 (Geekie, Coghlan), 15:55. Penalties-Yamamoto Spo (major-fighting), 2:05; Wotherspoon TRI (major-fighting), 2:05; Cole Spo (slashing), 5:30; McKay Spo (roughing), 5:30; Yaremko TRI (roughing), 5:30; Krebs TRI (hooking), 17:03.
Second—2, Tri-City, Yaremko 7 (James, Coghlan), 15:46 (SH). Penalties-Sandhu TRI (charging), 3:54; Reid Spo (hooking), 13:22; Focht TRI (too many men), 14:36.
Third—3, Spokane, Yamamoto 34 (Anderson-Dolan), 4:22. 4, Tri-City, Välimäki 18 (Sandhu), 9:24 (PP). 5, Tri-City, Sandhu 17 (Geekie, Välimäki), 18:26 (PP). 6, Tri-City, Leason 6 (Krebs, Sarthou), 19:12 (PP). Penalties-Najman Spo (too many men), 8:59; McIndoe Spo (interference), 16:47; Cole Spo (10-minute misconduct), 18:58; McKay Spo (roughing, major-fighting), 18:58; Yaremko TRI (major-fighting), 18:58.
Shots—Spokane 0-0-1-1. Tri-City 12-9-6-27. Power Plays—Spokane 0x3; Tri-City 3x5. Goalies—Spokane, Weatherill 11-14-4-2 (28 shots-23 saves). Tri-City, Sarthou 8-6-2-0 (39 shots-38 saves). A—5,562
