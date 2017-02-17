Americans down Thunderbirds 4-2

A four-goal outburst spanning the first and second periods led the Tri-City Americans to a 4-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds in WHL action Friday at Toyota Center.
Morgan Geekie scored his 32nd goal of the season at 6:48 of the first to get back an early Seattle goal and start the Americans (34-23-3-0, 71 points) on their tear.
Dakota Krebs followed three minutes later with his second of the season. In the final three minutes of the second period, Tyler Sandhu netted his 16th and Dylan Coghlan his 12th just two minutes apart for a comfortable 4-1 lead heading into the final period.
Rylan Parenteau stopped 25 of 27 shots he faced from the T-Birds (36-17-3-2, 77 points). Tri-City pulled within six points of Seattle for second place in the U.S. Division.
The Ams are back on home ice Saturday to play the Spokane Chiefs. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.
Americans 4, Thunderbirds 2
Seattle
1
0
1
—
2
Tri-City
2
2
0
—
4
First—1, Seattle, Bear 23 (Gropp, Barzal), 2:56 (PP). 2, Tri-City, Geekie 32 (Sandhu, Välimäki), 6:48 (PP). 3, Tri-City, Krebs 2 (Geekie, Lukin), 9:26. Penalties-AuCoin TRI (slashing), 2:35; Ottenbreit Sea (inter. on goaltender), 6:35; Neuls Sea (high sticking), 17:21.
Second—4, Tri-City, Sandhu 16 17:04. 5, Tri-City, Coghlan 12 (AuCoin, Wotherspoon), 19:19 (PP). Penalties-James TRI (hooking), 6:39; Wotherspoon TRI (tripping), 14:08; Ottenbreit Sea (slashing), 17:23; True Sea (roughing), 17:23; Lukin TRI (roughing), 17:23; Adams Sea (major-fighting), 19:26; Coghlan TRI (elbowing), 19:26; James TRI (major-fighting), 19:26.
Third—6, Seattle, Kolesar 19 (Gropp, Barzal), 0:17 (PP). Penalties-Kolesar Sea (checking from behind), 5:43; Tyszka Sea (holding), 10:03; Yorke TRI (interference), 16:52.
Shots—Seattle 6-9-12-27. Tri-City 11-10-8-29. Power Play—Seattle 2x5; Tri-City 2x5. Goalies—Seattle, Toth 30-16-1-1 (29 shots-25 saves). Tri-City, Parenteau 23-12-1-0 (27 shots-25 saves). A—3,408
Comments