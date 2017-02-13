Americans down Vancouver thanks to busy second period

Riley Sawchuk and Parker AuCoin scored three minutes apart in the second period as the Tri-City Americans took control and held on for a 5-3 road win Monday afternoon over the Vancouver Giants.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Americans (32-23-3-0, 67 points), who outshot the Giants (41 points) 21-4 during the critical second period and kept Vancouver keeper Ryan Kubic busy with 40 shots on the day.
Morgan Geekie scored his 30th and Dylan Coghlan his 10th in the first period for Tri-City. Jordan Topping capped the scoring 8:48 into the third with his 17th of the season.
Ryan Parenteau saved 18 of the 21 shots he faced, with only eight of those coming after the first period.
The Americans, who are third in the U.S. Division and trail second-place Everett by seven points, at back on the ice at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday with the Red Deer Rebels (55 points, third in Central Division) paying a visit.
Americans 5, Giants 3
Tri-City
2
2
1
—
5
Vancouver
2
0
1
—
3
First — 1, Tri-City, Geekie 30 (Topping, Lukin), 4:18 (PP). 2, Vancouver, Borstmayer 5 (Semchuk), 10:11. 3, Tri-City, Coghlan 10 (Wotherspoon, Sandhu), 18:35. 4, Vancouver, Semchuk 8 (Jones, Flaman), 19:11 (PP). Penalties-Wotherspoon TRI (slashing), 0:35; Jones Van (tripping), 2:22; Olson TRI (checking to the head), 7:41; Lukin TRI (interference), 13:33; Plouffe Van (holding), 16:38; served by Focht TRI (too many men), 17:45.
Second — 5, Tri-City, Sawchuk 2 (Focht), 15:57. 6, Tri-City, AuCoin 18 (Geekie, Yorke), 18:56. Penalties-Semchuk Van (interference), 1:44; Sawchuk TRI (roughing), 8:42; Wharrie Van (roughing), 8:42.
Third — 7, Vancouver, Hardy 4 (Rattie), 1:24. 8, Tri-City, Topping 17 (Sandhu), 8:48. Penalties-Coghlan TRI (holding), 6:18; Topping TRI (roughing), 12:52.
Shots — Tri-City 11-21-8-40. Vancouver 13-4-4-21. Power Play — Tri-City 1x3; Vancouver 1x6. Goalies — Tri-City, Parenteau 21-12-1-0 (21 shots-18 saves). Vancouver, Kubic 14-26-2-3 (40 shots-35 saves). A—4,145
