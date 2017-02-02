Tri-City Americans cruise to win over U.S. Division-leading Everett

Kyle Olson had a goal and three assists to help the Tri-City Americans to a 5-1 victory Wednesday over the U.S. Division-leading Everett Silvertips.
The Americans (31-20-3-0, 65 points) leapfrogged Seattle back into second place in the division standings. The Americans trail the Silvertips by five points, but Everett (30-10-8-2, 70 points) has four games in hand.
Tri-City will finish the week with a home game against Medicine Hat on Saturday, while Everett, which has lost six in a row, is in the midst of seven games in nine nights. The Silvertips host Portland on Friday.
The Americans wasted no time in setting the tone for the game.
Juuso Välimäki scored 12 second into the game, and the Americans had a 4-0 late in the second period.
Morgan Geekie also scored in the first, while Olson and Vladislav Lukin tallied goals in the second.
Everett’s Jake Christiansen scored with 2:03 left in the second, but that would be the only goal Tri-City goalie Rylan Parenteau would give up.
Dylan Coghlan scored mid-way through the third on the power play for Tri-City, which evened its season series with Everett at 4-4.
Geekie also had two assists on the night, while Parenteau finished with 27 saves.
Everett starter Carter Hart, who leads the league with a 2.06 goals against average, allowed two goals on seven shots in the first period, then watched as Mario Petit finished the game, stopping 18 of 21 shots.
Americans captain Tyler Sandhu played in his 300th WHL game — against his former team. Sandhu has played 152 games with Tri-City, 120 with Everett and 28 with Red Deer.
Americans 5, Silvertips 1
Everett
0
1
0
—
1
Tri-City
2
2
1
—
5
First — 1, TC Välimäki 14 (AuCoin, Yaremko), :12. 2, TC, Geekie 28 (Olson, Lukin), 18:40. Penalties — Wylie, Evt (hooking), 12:03; Wotherspoon, TC (boarding), 14:47.
Second — 3, TC, Olson 14 (Geekie, Yorke), 15:06. 4, TC, Lukin 22 (Olson, Geekie), 17:42. 5, Evt, Christiansen 4 (Bajkov, Zwerger), 17:57. Penalties — Yorke, TC (boarding), :29; Onyebuchi, Evt (holding), 3:28; Topping, TC (interference), 3:42; Fonteyne, Evt (holding opp. stick), 3:56; Irving, Evt (cross-checking), 9:53.
Third — 6, TC, Coghlan 9 (Topping, Olson), 7:24 (pp). Penalties — Wylie, Evt (interference) 5:38; Coghlan, TC (hooking), 16:44; Richards, Evt (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:23; James, TC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:23.
Shots — Evt 7-12-9 — 28. TC 7-13-8 — 28. Power plays — Evt 0-3. TC 1-5. Goalies — Evt, Hart 19-7-6-1 (7 shots-5 saves), Petit (20:00 of 2nd, 21-18). TC, Parenteau 20-10-1-0 (28-27). Referees — Mike Langin and Sean Raphael. A — 2,732.
Comments