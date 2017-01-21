Everett puts an end to Tri-City Americans’ 7-game win streak

Everett scored two goals in the final 4 minutes, 30 seconds of the game to hand Tri-City a 4-2 loss Saturday and put an end to the Americans’ seven-game win streak before a crowd of 4,302 at Toyota Center.
Tri-City (29-18-3-0, 61 points), which had won six in a row on the road, and a picked up a home win Friday over the Kootenay Ice, fell seven points back of the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (30-6-7-1, 68 points), who have six games in hand on the Americans.
Everett will make up one of those games in hand Sunday, hosting the Spokane Chiefs.
Everett opened the scoring at 18:33 of the first with a goal by Brandson Hein, and it took until the waning seconds of the second period for the Americans to tie the score with a goal by Kyle Olson.
In the third, Everett took a 2-1 lead, only to see Tri-City come back 1:32 later with a goal by Vladislav Lukin to even things out.
The Silvertips would get back-to-back goals from Kevin Davis and Connor Dewar in the closing minutes of the game — both on the man advantage — as the Americans had a parade of players going to the penalty box.
Rylan Parenteau finished with 19 saves for Tri-City, which also went 0 for 2 on the power play.
Mario Petit got the win for Everett, recording 22 saves for his 10th win.
Silvertips 4, Americans 2
Everett
1
0
3
—
4
Tri-City
0
1
1
—
2
First — 1, Evt, Hein 2 (Walker), 18:33. Penalties — Rasmussen, TC (interference), 9:09; Onyebuchi, Evt, major (fighting), 19:49; Yorke, TC, major (fighting), 19:49.
Second — 2, TC, Olson 12 (Lukin, Geekie), 19:48. Penalties — Irving, Evt, double minor (checking from behind, hooking), 6:43.
Third — 3, Evt, Davis 5 (Fonteyne, Irving), 11:51. 4, TC, Lukin 19 (Coghlan, Geekie), 13:23. 5, Evt, Davis 6 (Bajkov, Centazzo), 15:30 (pp). 6, Evt, Dewar 9 (King), 19:33 (pp, en). Penalties — Välimäki, TC (delay of game), 15:15; Rasmussen, TC (misconduct), 19:10; Topping, TC, major (charging, misconduct), 19:10.
Shots — Evt 5-7-11 — 23. TC 8-8-8 —24. Power plays — Evt 2-3. TC 0-2. Goalies — Evt, Petit 10-2-2-1 (24 shots-22 saves). TC, Parenteau 18-9-1-0 (22-19). Referees — Jeff Ingram and Jason Nissen. A — 4,302.
Comments