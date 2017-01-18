Rasmussen, Välimäki crack top 10 in NHL Central Scouting rankings

Tri-City Americans Michael Rasmussen and Juuso Välimäki were ranked in the top 10 of the NHL Central Scouting in its midterm rankings in advance of the 2017 NHL Draft, scheduled for June 23-24 in Chicago.
Ramussen, a forward from Surrey, British Columbia, is ranked sixth among North Americans skaters, while Välimäki, a defenseman from Nokia, Finland, is ranked ninth.
The Tri-City Americans lead all Western Hockey League clubs with six players ranked, followed by the Spokane Chiefs (five), Regina Pats and Portland Winterhawks (four each).
Rasmussen leads Tri-City in goals with 30, and is third in points with 51. Välimäki has 12 goals and 27 assists in 38 games, missing time while playing for Finland at the World Junior Championship earlier this month.
Also earning recognition from the Americans are forwards Morgan Geekie (50th), who leads Tri-City in scoring with 25 goals and 31 assists, and Kyle Olson (58th), who has 10 goals and 28 assists.
Defenseman Dylan Coghlan (7 goals, 25 assists) is ranked 84th, while rookie forward Brett Leeson (1 goal, 6 assists) is 130th.
