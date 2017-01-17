Tri-City Americans find success on East Division trek

The Tri-City Americans made a little noise on their recent road trip through the East Division.
Not only did the Americans (28-17-3-0, 59 points) make a clean sweep of all six teams, they had a few players hit personal milestones that made the trip that much more special.
Tri-City became the first U.S. Division team to sweep the East since the division expanded to six teams at the start of the 2007-08 season. The Everett Silvertips will have a chance to equal the feat. Their East Division trek runs Feb. 10-18.
“That was a long trip,” Americans coach Mike Williamson said. “But it was very positive. It’s a tough trip with a lot of travel, and a tough time of year with teams fighting for playoff positioning. Give them credit for staying focused the whole trip.”
A 7-1 victory over Prince Albert on Jan. 6 opened the long trek, followed by a 2-0 victory over the Saskatoon Blades the following night.
Tri-City goalie Rylan Parenteau, a native of Saskatoon, posted his first shutout with the Americans in front of a large group of family and friends. He was joined on the ice by his cousins Ciaran Conley, 10, who is an aspiring goalie, and Xavier Conley, 8 — complete with Tri-City Americans jerseys — during the national anthems.
His good luck charms, if you will.
“Anytime a goalie gets a shutout, it shows the team’s commitment to play an all-around game,” said Parenteau, who went 5-0 on the trip. “It’s nice the guys were able to get that done for me. I try to treat every game the same — as a tryout to prove myself. I was comfortable, having played a lot in those rinks before. I find it an honor to have made a little history. It shows the kind of team we have and the commitment we have to make a statement like that.”
Parenteau, acquired in a trade with Prince Albert in October, has recorded 18 of the Americans’ 28 wins.
“He has been huge for us,” Williamson said. “We had solid goaltending on this trip. Sarts (Evan Sarthou) in Moose Jaw, as well. It was nice for Rylan to get a shutout in his hometown.”
Tri-City saw rookie forward Riley Sawchuk score his first goal in his hometown of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Jordan Topping score his first career hat trick in a 5-2 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings, and Michael Rasmussen score his 30th goal of the season in a 6-5 victory over Regina.
“There were some moments for individuals, and the best part when those happen, the guys on the bench are so excited for one another,” Williamson said. “When Sawchuk scored that goal, the guys were so happy for him. He was pretty popular that night.”
The Americans fell behind in a couple of games and were able to rally for the win. In the game against Regina, the top-ranked team in the CHL at the time, Tri-City twice trailed by four goals, but pulled out a 6-5 win.
“That one seemed a little out of reach being down four a couple of times,” Williamson said. “We chipped away and were rewarded. Regina has a good team with a lot of firepower. We gave them some chances, and they capitalized on them.”
Sarthou, who started the game, gave up three goals on eight shots in the first period. To give his team a kick in the pants, Williamson switched his goalies.
“We are confident in our goaltending, but we had to do something to shake things up,” Williamson said. “Whoever is in net, they are going to outplay the guy at the other end and give us a chance.”
Parenteau said he never had any doubt in the Americans’ ability to come back in any of the games.
“The mentality that we have, we never count ourselves out,” he said. “We never doubted ourselves. That takes a lot of character.”
Tri-City also welcomed Austyn Playfair back to the lineup after having missed 13 games with an upper-body injury. He played the final three games of the road trip.
“For the first time, we had a full lineup,” Williamson said. “Our depth is something we thought was going to be a strength of ours.”
The Americans return to action Friday, hosting the Seattle Thunderbirds, who had won five in a row before their game Tuesday against Everett.
“It’s really nice to be back in the Tri-Cities, out of hotels and off the bus,” Parenteau said. “We are coming together as a team, and the hard work is paying off. We struggled as a whole going into Christmas break. We know what we need to do to be a winning team. We just have to stay committed to that goal.”
Note: Rasmussen was named an alternate captain for Team Orr at the upcoming Top Prospects Game. Nico Hischier of the Halifax Mooseheads will captain Team Orr in the Jan. 30 game in Quebec City. Nolan Patrick of the Brandon Wheat Kings was named captain of Team Cherry.
