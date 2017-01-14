Tri-City Americans top Swift Current in SO, sweep East Division

Jordan Topping scored twice in regulation and once in the shootout to help the Tri-City Americans to a 4-3 road victory Saturday over the Swift Current Broncos.
The win gave the Americans (28-17-3-0, 59 points) a sweep of the East Division for the first time since the East expanded to six teams at the start of the 2007-08 season.
Tri-City’s Morgan Geekie scored at 15:04 of the third period to tie the score at 3, then scored the game-winner in the shootout under the glove arm of Broncos goalie Jordan Papirny.
The Americans led 2-1 after two periods, but Swift Current (24-13-3-5, 56 points) got goals from Glenn Gawdin and Tyler Steenbergen to take a 3-2 lead with 14 minutes remaining in regulation.
The Broncos started the 5-minute overtime session on the power play, but would fail to get anything past Rylan Parenteau, who had six saves in overtime, including a diving stop on a shot by Lane Pederson.
Parenteau finished with 38 saves and picked up his 18th win. He stopped two of three Swift Current attempts in the shootout. The Broncos now are 0-5 in shootouts this season.
With an assist on Topping’s second goal, Parker Wotherspoon moved into a tie with Darrell Hay for career assists by a defenseman with 128.
The Americans, who have won nine of their past 11 games, are back in action this weekend with home games against the Kootenay Ice on Friday, and the Everett Silvertips on Saturday.
Americans 4, Broncos 3 (SO)
Tri-City wins shootout 2-1
Tri-City
1
1
1 0
—
4
Swift Current
1
0
2 0
—
3
First — 1, SC, Lindgren 15 (Sissons, Stotts), :25. 2, TC, Topping 11, 9:39. Penalty — Rasmussen, TC (hooking), 2:52.
Second — 3, TC, Topping 12 (Coghlan, Wotherspoon), 9:38 (pp). Penalties — Khaira, SC (slashing), :28; Lukin, TC (charging), 2:53; Sandhu, TC (tripping), 6:13; Sissons, SC (holding), 7:04; Pederson, SC (tripping), 9:19; TC bench (too many men, served by Focht), 11:12; Stotts, SC (high-sticking), 13:37.
Third — 4, SC, Gawdin 16 (Heponiemi, Steenbergen), 1:10. 5, SC, Steenbergen 33 (Heponiemi, Gable), 6:07. 6, TC, Geekie 25 (Sandhu, Rasmussen), 15:04 (pp). Penalties — Focht, TC (tripping), 2:12; Gawdin, SC (cross-checking), 13:20; Yaremko, TC (high-sticking), 20:00.
Overtime — No scoring. Penalties — None.
Shots — TC 10-11-10-1 — 32. SC 9-7-9-6 — 31. Power plays — TC 2-5. SC 0-6. Shootout — TC 2 (Lukin NG, Topping G, Geekie G). SC 1 (Heponiemi NG, Lindgren G, Chaulk NG). Goalies — TC, Parenteau 18-8-1-0 (31 shots-28 saves). SC, Papirny 13-12-1-1 (32-29). Referees — Chris Crich and Troy Paterson. A — 2,080.
