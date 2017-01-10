Tri-City Americans rally to defeat Moose Jaw 3-2

The Tri-City Americans were held without a shot on goal by the Moose Jaw Warriors through the first 18 minutes of the third period Tuesday night.
When the Americans finally got pressure on Moose Jaw goalie Zach Sawchenko, Morgan Geekie gathered his own rebound and slipped the puck in at the post with 43.4 seconds left in regulation as Tri-City escaped with a 3-2 Western Hockey League road victory.
Tri-City (25-17-3-0, 53 points), which handed Moose Jaw just its fifth regulation loss on home ice, is 3-0 against the East Division.
The Americans’ six-game trek continues Wednesday with a game against the Brandon Wheat Kings.
Moose Jaw (25-10-6-1, 57 points) is 0-4 against U.S. Division teams this season and has been outscored 19-7.
The Warriors outshot the Americans 20-0 in the third with less than two minutes left in the game, but Evan Sarthou stopped every puck. He finished with 33 saves.
Moose Jaw held a 2-1 lead after the first as Carson Focht scored his third goal of the season for Tri-City.
Geekie scored his first of the night on the power play at 3:44 of the second to knot the score at 2.
Americans 3, Warriors 2
Tri-City
1
1
1
—
3
Moose Jaw
2
0
0
—
2
First — 1, MJ, Howden 21 (Halbgewachs, Burke), :37. 2, TC, Focht 3 (Lukin), 2:03. 3, MJ, Burzan 11 (Langan), 3:04. Penalty — Jeannot, MJ (tripping), 13:46.
Second — 4, TC, Geekie 23 (Välimäki, Sarthou), 3:44 (pp). Penalties — Howden, MJ (hooking), 1:51; Howden, MJ (slashing), 18:42; Olson, TC (slashing), 19:30.
Third — 5, TC, Geekie 24 (James, Välimäki), 19:17. Penalties — Yorke, TC (holding), 5:01; Välimäki, TC (cross-checking), 11:01.
Shots — TC 7-11-2 —22. MJ 8-7-20 — 35. Power plays — TC 1-3. MJ 0-3. Goalies — TC, Sarthou 6-5-2-0 (35 shots-33 saves). MJ, Sawchenko 17-5-4-1 (22-19). Referees — Adam Byblow and Troy Murray. A — 3,103.
Comments