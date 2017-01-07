Parenteau, Tri-City Americans shut out Saskatoon Blades 2-0

Rylan Parenteau recorded his first shutout with Tri-City, backing the Americans to a 2-0 Western Hockey League road victory Saturday over the Saskatoon Blades.
Parenteau had 25 saves on the night and picked up his 15th win of the season.
Parenteau finished with his fourth career shutout. Three of them came when he played with Prince Albert.
Tri-City (24-17-3-0, 51 points) is 2-0 on its East Division road swing, having beaten Prince Albert on Friday. The Americans continue their trek Tuesday at Moose Jaw and Wednesday at Brandon.
Morgan Geekie scored the only goal the Americans would need at 17:29 of the first period. Geekie has 22 goals on the season and, with 48 points, is tied with Michael Rasmussen for the team lead in scoring.
Nolan Yaremko added an empty-net goal with 6 seconds left in regulation. Assists went to Parker AuCoin and Dylan Coghlan.
Logan Flodell finished with 28 saves for the Blades (15-22-5-1, 36 points).
Americans 2, Blades 0
Tri-City
1
0
1
—
2
Saskatoon
0
0
0
—
0
First — 1, TC, Morgan Geekie 22, 17:29. Penalties — Sayers, Sas (interference), 7:04; Rubinchik, Sas (hooking), 11:09.
Second — No scoring. Penalties — Yorke, TC (roughing), :31; Johnson, Sas (interference), :31; Wotherspoon, TC (roughing), 1:11; Shmyr, Sas (slashing), 3:42; Yaremko, TC (hooking), 6:31.
Third — 2, TC, Yaremko 4 (AuCoin, Coghlan), 19:54 (en). Penalties — AuCoin, TC (tripping), 9:14; Bafaro, TC (tripping), 12:57; Shmyr, Sas (slashing), 17:58.
Shots — TC 9-13-8 — 30. Sas 6-10-9 — 25. Power plays — TC 0-4. Sas 0-4. Goalies — TC, Parenteau 15-8-1-0 (25 shots-25 saves). Sas, Flodell 10-13-2-0 (29-28). Referees — Cody Rude and Derek Zalaski. A — 3,274.
