Tri-City Americans steamroll Prince Albert

Jordan Topping had two goals and two assists, and Rylan Parenteau had 40 saves against his former team as the Tri-City Americans skated to a 7-1 road victory Friday over the Prince Albert Raiders at Art Hauser Centre.
The game was the first of six for the Americans (23-17-3-0, 49 points) on their trek through the East Division. Tri-City plays at Saskatoon on Saturday.
Topping scored the first goal of the game at 18:10 of the first, and Dylan Coghlan added another at 11:10 of the second for a 2-0 lead.
Tri-City exploded for five goals in the third period — three in a span of 1 minute, 31 seconds — and the rout was on.
Max James, Riley Sawchuk with his first WHL goal, and Michael Rasmussen scored quick goals to open the third period.
Topping would add his second of the night at 7:58, and Kyle Olson closed it out 8 1/2 minutes later.
Cole Fonstad scored the lone goal for the Raiders (8-30-1-2, 19 points) with 1:40 to play, ruining Parenteau’s shutout bid.
Tri-City’s Parker Wotherspoon played his 250th WHL regular-season game, recording an assist.
Americans 7, Raiders 1
Tri-City
1
1
5
—
7
Prince Albert
0
0
1
—
1
First — 1, TC, Topping 5 (Sandhu), 18:10. Penalties — Geekie, TC (checking to the head), 2:18; Kelly, PA (goaltender interference), 13:57.
Second — 2, TC, Coghlan 7 (Olson, Wotherspoon), 11:10. Penalties — TC bench (too many men, served by Focht), 3:09; James, TC (slashing), 12:11; Coghlan, TC (roughing), 19:36; Miller, PA (roughing), 19:36.
Third — 3, TC, James 7 (Välimäki, Coghlan), 2:58. 4, TC, Sawchuk 1, 3:44. 5, TC, Rasmussen 29 (Sandhu, Topping), 4:17. 6, TC, Topping 6 (James), 7:58. 7, TC, Olson 10 (Geekie, Topping), 16:22. 8, PA, Fonstad 7 (Miller, martin), 18:20. Penalties — Krebs, TC (high-sticking), 5:53; Olson, TC (charging), 13:03; Wotherspoon, TC (holding), 16:52.
Shots — TC 13-6-14 — 33. PA 11-15-15 — 41. Power plays — TC 0-1. PA 1-6. Goalies — TC, Parenteau 14-8-1-0 (41 shots-40 saves). PA, Scott 7-20-1-0 (22-17), Sanders (4:17 of third, 11-9). Referees — Jason Bourdon and Bryce Sebastian. A — 2,321.
Comments