Americans happy to have James back on the ice

The Tri-City Americans expected a lot from Max James this season, and the big man from Kamloops, British Columbia, was off to a good start.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound forward earned an invite to the New York Islanders’ camp in the fall, he was named an alternate captain for the Americans, and he had five goals and two assists in the first 10 games of the season.
“He is a big power forward who has been with us a number of years,” Tri-City coach Mike Williamson said. “He brings a lot of elements to the game and a lot of leadership. He had a terrific start to the season and had a lot of confidence.”
Then came the crushing blow.
Playing in his home town on Oct. 22 against the Kamloops Blazers, he got tripped on an innocent-looking play. He suffered an undisclosed lower-body injury and missed more than two months of action.
“It was just a freak accident,” Williamson said. “It was a small thing. He got tripped up, they got a minor penalty on the play. He just went down funny. Unfortunately, he got a longer injury than we would expect from something like that.”
James, 19, will return to the scene of the crime, as it were, when the Americans (22-16-3-0, 47 points) begin a seven-game road trip Tuesday at Kamloops. From there, Tri-City starts a six-game trek through the East Division, starting Friday at Prince Albert.
“I’m excited to get back home,” James said. “My friends and family will get to watch me play. It will be good. It was a freak accident. Nothing I could do about it. I’m happy to be back.”
The Americans feel the same way.
James has come back on a mission. In his first game Dec. 30 at Spokane, he scored a third-period goal in a 6-3 victory. The following night, he had an assist as the Americans beat the Chiefs 3-1 in their annual New Year’s Eve game.
“It has been great the last couple of days,” James said after the New Year’s Eve game. “It has been unbelievable to get back out there on the ice. Yesterday was a great pass by Riley Sawchuk to get me the puck in the slot. It was a bit of puck luck with Luks (Vladislav Lukin) tonight. It was great.”
James skated limited shifts his first game back, and a few more the following night as Williamson eased him back into action.
“It was tough when he went down with that injury,” Williamson said. “He has worked hard to get back. He still needs to work on his conditioning and get into game shape. He’s pushing for ice time. He wants to get out there. Any time a guy comes back from an injury, much like (Jordan) Topping, we don’t want to just parachute them in and give them huge minutes and risk further injury. He has made an impact right away. He will expand his role the next few games.”
