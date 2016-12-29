Tri-City Americans ready to ring in new year against Spokane Chiefs

Holiday traditions are important, and one of the longest running in the Western Hockey League is the New Year’s Eve bash between the Tri-City Americans and the Spokane Chiefs.
Saturday marks the 27th annual game between the teams at Toyota Center, but it doesn’t matter if it’s the first, 10th or 25th, the excitement is there.
“It is so loud in here,” Tri-City forward Parker AuCoin said of New year’s Eve. “Our fans are so loyal win or lose. The (New year’s Eve) atmosphere is crazy. To be part of such a tradition, it is really a honor and a privilege to play in a game like that.”
For Americans coach Mike Williamson, who also has coached in Portland and Calgary, the New Year’s Eve festivities in the Tri-Cities are second to none.
“With the rivalry and the number of of people, this building is really special when you have an exciting game and a lot of people in the crowd,” Williamson said. “It’s seems like it is louder than a lot of buildings. With as many people as we get for that game, with the intensity that we have in games against Spokane, it has a special feeling. It has a playoff atmosphere. The guys get excited and they want to put on a good show.”
The Americans (20-16-3-0, 43 points) and Chiefs (15-14-5-1, 36) will play Friday in Spokane before Saturday’s main event. Tri-City is 15-9-0-1 with one tie against Spokane on New Year’s Eve, though the Chiefs have won the past three.
“Spokane is playing well. They are a hard-working team,” Williamson said. “There are always fireworks when we play them. They want to beat us, we want to beat them. There’s tempers and a little hatred mixed in. It is a healthy thing, but it doesn’t matter if we haven’t seen them in two or three months, or last night, there is a lot of emotions involved. Both teams want to make sure they put their best foot forward.”
The Americans, who lost their last four games before the WHL Christmas break, started the second half of the season with a 6-2 home win over Portland on Tuesday. The Winterhawks evened the score Wednesday with a 4-3 win.
Tri-City, which has been solid on the power play and penalty kill this season, went 0-for-7 on the man advantage Wednesday, and allowed two Portland power-play goals.
“We would have liked to have gotten two wins or found a way to split that one (Wednesday) night,” Williamson said. “I really, really liked the way our guys came out for the first game back. Even being down after the first period, I thought we played disciplined, something that we lacked a little bit going into the break, and the power play looked crisp. We did a lot of good things. We had a great crowd and gave them an exciting game to watch.
“At Portland, we weren’t as crisp, it was a chippy game. Special teams ended up being the difference. Our power play had a lot of opportunities but didn’t produce. We’ve done a good job with it this year, we just came up empty handed. Games are tougher to win in the second half. Every part of our game has to be solid, every player has to be ready.”
The first two games back have put a little swagger back in AuCoin’s game. He did not record a point in the last 14 games leading up to the holiday break. He scored twice Tuesday and once Wednesday.
“I really took the break to unwind and forget about hockey for a bit,” AuCoin said. “It was good to get back on the right side of things. When things aren’t going well, you are always gripping the stick too tight. You can’t really focus on not getting points, you have to do the little things and it will come. It happens to the best of players.”
WINTERHAWKS 4, AMERICANS 3: The WHL’s U.S. Division standings got a little tighter.
Henri Jokiharju had a goal and two assists to lead Portland (20-17-1-0, 41 points). The Winterhawks pulled within two points of the Americans, who have lost four of their past five games.
Everett leads the U.S. Division with 56 points, followed by Tri-City, Portland, Seattle (40 points) and Spokane (36).
The Americans took a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period with goals by Morgan Geekie and AuCoin, but the Winterhawks countered with back-to-back goals to take a 3-2 lead at the end of the second.
A goal by Colton Veloso at 16:55 of the third gave Portland a 4-2 lead.
Tri-City’s Michael Rasmussen scored with 30.8 seconds remaining in regulation to make it 4-3, but the Americans ran out of time.
Evan Sarthou finished with 38 saves for Tri-City, which was a woeful 0 for 7 on the power play.
Winterhawks 4, Americans 3
Tri-City
2
0
1
—
3
Portland
1
2
1
—
4
First — 1, Por, Texeira 8 (Jokiharju), 1:33 (pp). 2, TC, Geekie 20 (Topping, Leason), 2:16. 3, TC, AuCoin 12 (Sawchuk, Wotherspoon), 5:01. Penalties — Wotherspoon, TC (roughing), 1:11; Yorke, TC (roughing), 1:11; McKenzie, Por (roughing), 1:11; Jokiharju, Por (tripping), 3:00; Iverson, Por (hooking), 12:54; Iverson, Por (interference), 15:25; Rasmussen, TC (tripping), 16:37; Iverson, Por (misconduct), 17:34; O’Reilly, TC (misconduct), 18:20; Yaremko, TC (roughing), 18:20; Glass, Por (slashing), 1820; McKenzie, Por (misconduct), 18:20; Weinger, Por (roughing), 18:20.
Second — 4, Por, De Jong 6 (MacEachern), 1:38. 5, Por, Jokiharju 6 (Iverson, Hughes), 17:17 (pp). Penalties — Glass, Por (boarding), 2:45; Coghlan, TC (roughing), 12:17; Ginnell, Por (roughing), 12;17; Sandhu, TC (tripping), 13:43; Wotherspoon, TC (tripping), 16:16.
Third — 6, Por, Veloso 9 (Jokiharju), 16:55. 7, TC, Rasmussen 26 (Sandhu, Lukin), 19:30. Penalties — Glass, Por (interference), 5:37; Jeri-Leon, TC (hooking), 8:54; Wotherspoon, TC (slashing), 18:21; Hughes, Por (hooking), 18:21; Sharp, Por (roughing), 18:21; Topping, TC (roughing), 19:19.
Shots — TC 13-12-11 — 36. Por 14-13-15 — 42. Power plays — TC 0-7. Por 2-5. Goalies — TC, Sarthou 5-4-2-0 (42 shots-38 saves). Por, Bullion 5-5-1-0 (36-33). Referees — Ward Pateman and Shane Warschaw. A — 6,148.
New Year’s Eve
2015 | lost to Spokane 5-2 (attendance 5,808)
2014 | lost to Spokane 10-2 (6,025)
2013 | lost to Spokane 4-2 (6,019)
2012 | beat Spokane 6-3 (6,098, record)
2011 | beat Spokane 4-1 (6,034)
2010 | lost to Spokane 5-1 (5,691, rescheduled for Feb. 21)
2009 | beat Spokane 5-2 (5,963)
2008 | beat Spokane 6-1 (6042)
2007 | beat Spokane 4-1 (5,963)
2006 | lost to Spokane 4-3, SO (5,917)
2005 | beat Spokane 6-3 (5,737)
2004 | lost to Spokane 3-1 (5,768)
2003 | 4-4 tie (5,757)
2002 | beat Spokane 8-1 (4,972)
2001 | lost to Spokane 6-2 (5,190)
2000 | lost to Spokane 6-4 (5,462)
1999 | beat Spokane 6-5 (OT) (5,058)
1998 | beat Spokane 5-3 (6,000)
1997 | lost to Spokane 5-3 (5,943)
1996 | beat Spokane 3-2 (5,842)
1995 | beat Spokane 5-1 (5,960)
1994 | beat Spokane 3-2 (OT) (5,917)
1993 | beat Spokane 6-2 (5,560)
1992 | beat Spokane 8-2 (5,502)
1991 | beat Spokane 9-6 (6,010)
1990 | lost to Spokane 6-5 (6,010)
1989 | won 8-4 in Portland
Tri-City leads New Year’s Eve series with Spokane 15-9-0-1 with 1 tie
Comments