Americans fall to Silvertips 3-0, losing streak hits 4

Jarret Tyszka, Sami Moilanen and Brandon Schuldhaus scored for Seattle as the host Thunderbirds handed the Tri-City Americans a 3-0 setback Saturday night and extended their losing streak to four games.
Rylan Parenteau saved 22 of 24 shots he faced — the final score coming on an empty net — for the Americans (19-14-3-0, 41 points), who remain in second place in the U.S. Division, two points up on Portland. Seattle sits in fourth with 37 points.
The Americans are off until Dec. 27, when they entertain Portland.
Thunderbirds 3, Americans 0
Tri-City
0
0
0
—
0
Seattle
0
1
2
—
3
First — No Scoring. Penalties-Kolesar Sea (checking from behind), 16:54.
Second — 1, Seattle, Tyszka 3 (Bear), 6:06 (PP). Penalties-Rasmussen TRI (tripping), 4:37; Volcan Sea (interference), 14:57.
Third — 2, Seattle, Moilanen 11 (Bear), 5:58 (SH). 3, Seattle, Schuldhaus 2 16:58 (EN). Penalties-Krebs TRI (tripping), 2:13; Wedman Sea (too many men), 4:21; Kolesar Sea (high sticking), 9:58; Wedman Sea (tripping), 19:42.
Shots on Goal — Tri-City 4-7-15-26. Seattle 6-7-12-25. Power Plays — Tri-City 0x5; Seattle 1x2. Goalies — Tri-City, Parenteau 11-8-1-0 (24 shots-22 saves). Seattle, Toth 13-12-1-0 (26 shots-26 saves). A—3,601
Comments