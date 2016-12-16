Tri-City Americans’ skid reaches three games with loss to Everett

Everett was missing starting goalie Carter Hart, but backup Mario Petit stood tall in his absence.
Petit finished with 22 saves and the Silvertips got goals from four players in a 4-1 home victory over the Tri-City Americans, who now have lost a season-high three games in a row.
The Americans (19-14-3-0, 41 points) opened the scoring at 5:31 of the first with a goal by Morgan Geekie, his 19th of the season. But that would be it for the Americans, who spent a good portion of the game trying to kill off nine Everett power plays.
U.S. Division-leading Everett (23-4-5-0, 51 points) cashed in on three power plays, getting goals from Riley Sutter, Graham Millar and Patrick Bajkov. Devon Skoleski scored even strength in the third period.
Evan Sarthou finished with 43 saves for Tri-City, which was outshot 47-23.
The Americans, No. 2 in the U.S. Division, now trail the Silvertips by 10 points, and are two points up on No. 3 Portland.
Tri-City will play at Seattle on Saturday, its final game before heading into the Western Hockey League’s holiday break.
First — 1, TC, Geekie 19 (Topping, Coghlan), 5:31. 2, Evt, Sutter 11 (Davis, Zwerger), 9:22 (pp). 3, Evt, Millar 8 (King, Skrumeda), 11:03 (pp). Penalties — Yorke, TC, double minor (high-sticking), 8:13; Lukin, TC (delay of game), 12:49; Yaremko, TC, major (fighting), 16:08; Onyebuchi, Evt, major (fighting), 16:08; Geekie, TC (cross-checking), 17:34.
Second — No scoring. Penalties — Wotherspoon, TC (roughing), 3:00; Goethals, Evt (holding), 12:00; Skrumeda, Evt (tripping), 13:57.
Third — 4, Evt, Bajkov 17 (Davis), 1:39 (pp). 5, Evt, Skoleski 4 (Tuulola), 8:38. Penalties — Bafaro, TC (holding), 1:33; Topping, TC (roughing), 10:36; Wotherspoon, TC (interference), 14:46; Rasmussen, TC (slashing), 18:16.
Shots — TC 11-6-3 —23. Evt 15-15-17 — 47. Power plays — TC 0-2. Evt 3-9. Goalies — TC, Sarthou 4-3-2-0 (47 shots-43 saves). Evt, Petit 6-1-1-0 (23-22). Referees — Duncan Brow and Shane Warschaw. A —4,211.
