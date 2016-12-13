Tri-City Americans struggle in 4-1 loss to Prince George

The Tri-City Americans got off to a rough start on their four-game road trip, dropping a 4-1 game Tuesday to the Prince George Cougars.
The Americans (19-12-3-0, 41 points) failed to gain ground on U.S. Division leading Everett, which has an eight-point lead over Tri-City.
Boasting the top power play in the league going into the game, the Americans failed to take advantage of four opportunities, and were outshot 37-17 on the night.
Morgan Geekie scored even strength at 6:14 of the third to pull Tri-City within 2-1, but the Cougars (23-8-2-0, 48 points) got goals from Jansen Harkins and Josh Maser 4 1/2 minutes apart to take a 4-1 lead.
Beck Warm, in his first game since Oct. 27, finished with 33 saves for Tri-City. Evan Sarthou, who played 3:26 in the third period, allowed Harkins’ goal before Warm came back in.
Americans defenseman Dalton Yorke played his 200th WHL game.
Tri-City plays at Prince George again Wednesday, then plays at Everett on Friday, and at Seattle on Saturday before heading off for a eight-day holiday break.
Cougars 4, Americans 1
Tri-City
0
0
1
—
1
Prince George
1
1
2
—
4
First — 1, PG, O’Rourke 1 (Anderson, Lakusta), 18;12 (pp). Penalties — Bafaro, TC (holding), 5:23; TC bench (too many men, served by Sawchuk), 8:14; Rasmussen, TC (slashing), 12:10; Harkins, PG (cross-checking), 12:10; Wotherspoon, TC (high-sticking), 16:13.
Second — 2, PG, Bethune 10 (McDonald, Guhle), 18:57 (pp). Penalties — Jesse Gabrielle, PG (boarding), :48; Wotherspoon, TC (slashing), 5:54; Coghlan, TC (delay of game), 7:55; Guhle, PG (holding), 16:14; Coghlan, TC (kneeing), 18:35; Yorke, TC (boarding), 18:57.
Third — 3, TC, Geekie 17 (Wotherspoon, Topping), 6:14. 4, PG, Harkins 7 (McDonald, Anderson), 12:59. 5, PG, Maser 2 (Boyd), 17:18. Penalties — Guhle, PG (roughing), 10:19; O’Rourke, PG (interference), 13:52.
Shots — TC 7-4-6 — 17. PG 13-13-11 — 37. Power plays — TC 0-4. PG 2-7. Goalies — TC, Warm 3-3-0-0 (36 shots-33 saves), Sarthou (13:52 of third, 1-0). PG, Edmonds 17-5-0-1 (17-16). Referees — Mike Campbell and Dexter Rasmussen. A — 2,357.
