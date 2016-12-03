Topping’s return sparks Tri-City in win over Spokane

Jordan Topping had a goal and two assists in his first game this season to lead the Tri-City Americans to a 6-5 victory Saturday over the Spokane Chiefs at Toyota Center.
Topping, who suffered a lower-body injury at the Dallas Stars camp in August and missed the first 29 games of the season, scored a power-play goal 3:03 into the second period for a 2-1 lead.
“It was a pretty cool night,” Topping said. “It has been a long wait. It was nice to get out there and get a win. My teammates made it pretty easy for me to come back and my linemates did a good job setting me up tonight.”
Topping has been on skates for a few weeks, and was ready to ditch the suit and tie.
“There were some days that were tough,” he said. “It was a long time. I was craving it, for sure.”
Spokane (11-11-4-1, 27 points) opened the scoring at 8:07 of the first with Ethan McIndoe’s first of two goals on the night.
The Americans (17-11-2-0, 36 points) answered back with power-play goals by Tyler Sandhu at 12:37 and Topping to open the second. Juuso Välimäki gave Tri-City a 3-1 lead with a goal at 6:52 of the second.
Kyle Olson and Nolan Yaremko also scored in Tri-City’s four-goal second period.
Spokane scored three in the third, but was step behind all night.
Morgan Geekie scored at 16:19 of the third for Tri-City, to go along with two assists. Defenseman Dylan Coghlan dished out three assists for the Americans to give him 15 on the season.
Tri-City’s Rylan Parenteau finished with 24 saves in picking up his 10th win.
Hudson Elynuik had three assists, and Jayden Sittler 26 saves for the Chiefs.
Note: After the game, the Americans announced they traded defenseman Kurtis Rutledge, 19, to the Kootenay Ice for a seventh-round pick in the 2019 WHL bantam draft.
The move reduces Tri-City’s roster to 24 players.
Americans 6, Chiefs 5
Spokane
1
3
1
—
5
Tri-City
1
4
1
—
6
First — 1, Spo, McIndoe 5 (Elynuik, Leduc), 8:07. 2, TC, Sandhu 6 (Rasmussen, Lukin), 12:37 (pp). Penalties — Spokane bench (too many men, served by Najman), 1:42; Fiala, Spo (hooking), 11:18; Najman, Spo (slashing), 16:33.
Second — 3, TC, Topping 1 (Wotherspoon, Coghlan), 3:03 (pp). 4, Välimäki 11 (Geekie, Topping), 6:52. 5, Spo, McIndoe 6, 9:59. 6, TC, Olson 8 (Coghlan, Geekie), 10:32. 7, Spo, Ke.Yamamoto 11 (McIndoe, Elynuik), 13:21 (pp). 8, TC, Yaremko 3 (Playfair, Coghlan), 15:14. 9, Spo, Kousal 7 (Fiala, Elynuik), 17:20. Penalties — Ross, Spo (hooking), 1:24; O’Reilly, TC (11:53; Elynuik, Spo (hooking), 19:47.
Third — 10, TC, Geekie 12 (Topping), 16:19. 11, Spo, Fiala 2 (Zummack, Najman), 17:16. Penalties — Geekie, TC (holding opp. stick), 8:55.
Shots — Spo 3-13-13 — 29. TC 11-14-7 — 32. Power plays — Spo 1-2. TC 2-5. Goalies — Spo, Sittler 7-6-2-0 (32 shots-26 saves). TC, Parenteau 10-6-1-0 (29-24). Referees — Kyle Kowalski and Derek Zalaski. A — 3,838.
