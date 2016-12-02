Tri-City Americans can’t keep pace with Portland Winterhawks

The Tri-City Americans got off to a good start Friday night, but couldn’t hold on as Portland left Toyota Center with a 5-2 victory.
The Americans (16-11-2-0), who have lost two in a row and six of their past 10 games, will host rival Spokane on Saturday. The Chiefs are coming in off a 2-1 overtime victory over Kelowna.
Vladislav Lukin gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead just 11 seconds into the game, but Portland would scored twice in a span of 1 minute, 6 seconds to take a 2-1 lead.
The Winterhawks added goals by Henri Jokiharju and Skyler McKenzie in the second period for a 4-1 lead heading into the third period.
Michael Rasmussen, who ended a four-game goal-less streak, potted his league-leading 21st at 3:24 of the third, but that would be it for the Americans.
Parker Wotherspoon dished out two assisted, while Evan Sarthou finished with 31 saves.
Keegan Iverson and Ryan Hughes each had two assists for Portland. Michael Bullion picked up the win, stopping 26 of 28 shots.
Winterhawks 5, Americans 2
Portland
2
2
1
—
5
Tri-City
1
0
1
—
2
First — 1, TC, Lukin 14 (Wotherspoon), :11. 2, Por, Weinger 10 (Hughes), 17:29. 3, Por, Veloso 7 (Jones, Iverson), 18:35. Penalties — Wotherspoon, TC (slashing), 9:24; Overhardt, Por, minor-major (cross-checking, fighting), 17:02; Wotherspoon, TC,minor-major (cross-checking, fighting), 17:02.
Second — 4, Por, Jokiharju 3 (Hughes, Blichfeld), 4:21. 5, Por, McKenzie 16 (Iverson, Glass), 5:46. Penalties — Texeira, Por (kneeing), 1:32; Weinger, Por (goalie interference), 15:05.
Third — 6, TC, Rasmussen 21 (Geekie, Wotherspoon), 2:24 (pp). 7, Por, Blichfeld 10 (Veloso), 17:51 (en). Penalties — McKenzie, Por (tripping), :47; Hughes, Por (roughing), 10:43; Iverson, Por (high-sticking), 11:39; Sandhu, TC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:39.
Shots — Por 14-14-8 — 36. TC 9-11-8 — 28. Power plays — Por 0-1. TC 1-4. Goalies — Por, Bullion 3-5-1-0 (28 shots-26 saves). TC, Sarthou 3-2-1-0 (35-31). Referees — Duncan Brow and Nick Swaine. A — 2,857.
