Kelowna knocks off Tri-City Americans 4-1

Tomas Soustal had a goal and an assist, and Kole Lind handed out two assists as the Kelowna Rockets led from start to finish in a 4-1 victory Wednesday over the Tri-City Americans at Toyota Center.
The Americans (16-10-2-0, 34 points), who are 3-3-1-0 in the midst of a nine-game homestand, will host Portland on Friday and Spokane on Saturday.
The Rockets (15-11-0-0, 30 points), who have won two in a row, got goals from Nolan Foote and Jordan Borstmayer in the first period, and extended their lead to 3-0 in the second with a goal by Lind.
Vladislav Lukin scored his 13th goal of the season at 8:25 of the third period as Tri-City avoided being shut out for the first time this season.
Soustal finished the scoring with 2:14 left in the game.
Tri-City goalie Rylan Parenteau finished with 41 saves, including 15 in the second period.
Kelowna’s Michael Herringer stopped 20 of 21 shots in picking up his 13th win.
Rockets 4, Americans 1
Kelowna
2
1
1
—
4
Tri-City
0
0
1
—
1
First — 1, Kel, Foote 4 (Chizen, Stephens), 10:01. 2, Kel, Borstmayer 3 (Mattson, Bruggen-Cate), 16:20. Penalties — None.
Second — 3, Kel, Lind 14 (Dube, Soustal), 13:02. Penalties — Rasmussen, TC (high-sticking), 5:07.
Third — 4, TC, Lukin 13 (Välimäki, Geekie), 8:25. 5, Kel, Soustal 12 (Lind), 17:46. Penalties — Kryski, Kel, major (fighting), 3:43; O’Reilly, TC, major (fighting), 3:43; Thurkauf, Kel (hooking), 4:49; Stadel, Kel (hooking), 11:43; Krebs, TC (hooking), 15:46; Belcourt, Kel (interference), 19:22.
Shots — Kel 14-16-15 — 45. TC 9-5-7 — 21. Power plays — Kel 0-2. TC 0-3. Goalies — Kel, Herringer 13-8-0-0 (21 shots-20 saves). TC, Parenteau 9-6-1-0 (45-41). Referees — Mike Campbell and Jason Nissen. A — 2,385.
