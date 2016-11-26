Tri-City Americans rally to beat Vancouver in a shootout

Tyler Sandhu scored the game-winner in the shootout as the Tri-City Americans rallied to beat the the Vancouver Giants 3-2 on Saturday night at Toyota Center.
Sandhu, who also scored the Americans’ first goal in the second period, put the puck between Vancouver goalie Ryan Kubic’s pads, then watched as Tri-City goalie Rylan Parenteau stopped Alec Baer to seal the win.
Morgan Geekie also scored in the shootout for Tri-City, while Tyler Benson had Vancouver’s lone goal.
The Americans (16-9-2-0, 34 points) are 3-0 against the Giants this season in their four-game series. They will play the final game Feb. 13 in Vancouver.
The Giants (10-16-0-1, 21 points), who also dropped a 5-1 game to Tri-City on Wednesday, have lost five games in a row.
Vancouver opened the scoring just 21 seconds into the game as Ty Ronning beat Parenteau for his ninth goal of the season.
Tyler Popowich gave the Giants a 2-0 lead 11 minutes later.
Sandhu got the Americans on the board at 14:43 of the second, while defenseman Dylan Coghlan scored his sixth of the season on the man advantage at 18:22 to even the score.
After a scoreless third period and overtime, the game went to the shootout.
Parenteau finished with 26 saves, while Kubic had 36 at the other end.
Sandhu extended his point streak to 12 games, while Nolan Yaremko played his 100 WHL game.
Americans 3, Giants 2 (SO)
Vancouver
2
0
0 0
—
2
Tri-City
0
2
0 0
—
3
First — 1, Van, Ronning 9 (Benson, Osipov), :21. 2, Van, Popowich 3 (Baer, Skeoch), 11:17. Penalties — Lukin, TC (interference), 2:13; Skeoch, Van (charging), 7:27; Barberis, Van (slashing), 12:16; Holt, Van, major (fighting), 12:16; Rasmussen, TC (slashing), 12:16; Sandhu, TC, major (fighting), 12:16; Wotherspoon, TC (roughing), 12:16; Yaremko, TC (hooking), 13:46; Semchuk, Van (slashing), 19:54.
Second — 3, TC, Sandhu 5 (Rasmussen, Yorke), 14:23. 4, TC, Coghlan 6 (Wotherspoon, Olson), 18:22. Penalties — Popowich, Van (hooking), 9:57; Holt, Van (hooking), 17:53; DeRoose, Van, major (fighting), 18:34; Yaremko, TC, major (fighting), 18:34; Yorke, TC (tripping), 19:13.
Third — No scoring. Penalties — Semchuk, Van (tripping), 2:37; Osipov, Van (delay of game), 16:26.
Overtime — No scoring — . Penalties — Benson, Van (holding), 3:35.
Shots — Van 16-5-5-2 — 28. TC 10-12-15-0 — 37. Power plays — Van 0-4. TC 1-7. Shootout — Van 1 (Benson G, Bondra NG, Ronning NG, Baer NG). TC 2 (Lukin NG, AuCoin NG, Geekie G, Sandhu G). Goalies — Van, Kubic 8-12-0-1 (37 shots-35 saves). TC, Parenteau 9-5-1-0 (28-26). Referees — Mike Langin and Dexter Rasmussen. A — 3,344.
