Tri-City Americans drop home game to Seattle Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds scored two goals in the third period to pull away from the Tri-City Americans for a 5-2 victory Friday night at Toyota Center.
Ethan Bear and Nolan Volcan each had a goal and an assist, while Mathew Barzal handed out three assists for the Thunderbirds (12-9-1-1, 26 points), who pulled with six points of the Americans (15-9-2-0, 32 points), who fell to 8-3-1-0 on home ice.
Tri-City will finish its three-game homestand this week, hosting Vancouver on Saturday. The Americans beat the Giants 5-1 on Wednesday. Vancouver dropped a 10-1 game to Spokane on Friday.
Holding on to a 3-2 lead, the Thunderbirds got goals from Keegan Kolesar and Ryan Gropp in the third to seal the win.
Dylan Coghlan, playing his 150th WHL game, opened the scoring for the Americans at 1:14 of the second period. Juuso Välimäki scored at 10:48 to pull Tri-City within 3-2.
Americans captain Tyler Sandhu ran his point streak (3 goals, 14 assists) to 11 games with an assist on Välimäki’s goal. Sandhu ranks third in the WHL with 25 assists.
Tri-City goalie Evan Sarthou lost his first game in regulation, falling to 3-1-1-0. He finished with 26 saves.
Sami Moilanen also scored for Seattle, while Matt Berlin stopped 23 of 25 shots.
Thunderbirds 5, Americans 2
Seattle
2
1
2
—
5
Tri-City
0
2
0
—
2
First — 1, Sea, Nolan Volcan 10 (Eansor), :43. 2, Sea, Moilanen 6 (Eansor, Volcan), 19:00. Penalties — Lukin, TC (holding). 2:44; Bishop, Sea (cross-checking), 9:24.
Second — 3, TC, Coghlan 5 (Wotherspoon, Geekie), 1:14. 4, Sea, Bear 6 (Barzal), 2:37. 5, TC, Välimaki 10 (Sandhu, Sarthou), 10:48 (pp). Penalties — Eansor, Sea (hooking), 10:27; Bishop, Sea (tripping), 11:55; Yorke, TC (hooking), 16:03.
Third — 6, Sea, Kolesar 1 (Barzal, Bear), 12:32. 7, Sea, Gropp 4 (Tyszka, Barzal), 16:57 (pp). Penalties — Neuls, Sea (tripping), 9:18; Lukin, TC (tripping), 16:35; Tyszka, Sea (roughing), 18:29; Geekie, TC, double minor (roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:29.
Shots — Sea 12-8-11 —31. TC 7-7-11 — 25. Power plays — Sea 1-4. TC 1-4. Goalies — Sea, Berlin 2-0-0-0 (25 shots-23 saves). TC, Sarthou 3-1-1-0 (31-26). Referees — Jeff Ingram and Mark Pearce. A — 3,691.
