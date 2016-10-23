Tri-City beats Vancouver for Williamson’s 500th win

Kyle Olson and Dylan Coghlan each had a goal and an assist in Tri-City’s four-goal second period, and the Americans held off a late rally by the Vancouver Giants to pick up a 5-4 road win Sunday.
The victory was Tri-City coach Mike Williamson’s 500th, making him the seventh member of the WHL’s 500 club. Other coaches with 500 wins in the league include Ken Hodge, Lorene Molleken, Don Hay, Ernie McLean, Pat Ginnell and Don Nachbaur. Hay and Nachbaur also have coached the Americans.
James Malm and Johnny Wesley scored in the final 10 minutes to get Vancouver back within a goal.
SATURDAY: Olson scored a game-tying goal for the Americans with 6 minutes remaining in regulation to force overtime, but Deven Sideroff scored the game-winner for Kamloops 2 minutes into the extra period to lift the Blazers over the Americans 4-3 on Saturday in Kamloops.
Sideroff also scored early in the third period to break a 1-1 tie.
Morgan Geekie had a hand in each of Tri-City’s three goals as he opened the scoring on his own midway through the second period, assisted Parker Wotherspoon’s power play goal in the third and had another assist on Olson’s game-tying score.
Tri-City 5, Vancouver 4
Tri-City
1
4
0
—
5
Vancouver
1
1
2
—
4
1st Period—1, Vancouver, Bondra 8 (Baer, Flaman), 4:19. 2, Tri-City, AuCoin 3 6:35. Penalties-Brown Van (roughing), 11:23; Plouffe Van (boarding), 13:57; Yorke Tc (major-fighting), 17:07; Skeoch Van (major-fighting), 17:07; Wotherspoon Tc (high sticking), 17:28.
2nd Period—3, Vancouver, Benson 6 (Foster, Ronning), 0:23. 4, Tri-City, Focht 1 4:25. 5, Tri-City, Wotherspoon 4 (Olson, Coghlan), 7:21 (PP). 6, Tri-City, Coghlan 2 (Yaremko, AuCoin), 10:23 (PP). 7, Tri-City, Olson 3 (Geekie), 14:32. Penalties-Osipov Van (hooking), 1:26; Rayman Van (cross checking), 6:48; Holt Van (hooking), 9:02; Rattie Van (interference), 18:09; Benson Van (tripping), 20:00.
3rd Period—8, Vancouver, Malm 3 (Bondra, Foster), 11:19 (PP). 9, Vancouver, Wesley 2 (Baer, Bondra), 14:12. Penalties-Rasmussen Tc (slashing), 7:04; Plouffe Van (roughing), 7:04; Lukin Tc (hooking), 10:34; AuCoin Tc (slashing), 11:19; Yaremko Tc (hooking), 16:02; Yorke Tc (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 16:02; Baer Van (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 16:02.
Shots on Goal—Tri-City 6-17-5-28. Vancouver 13-10-17-40.
Power Play Opportunities—Tri-City 2 / 7; Vancouver 1 / 4.
Goalies—Tri-City, Warm 3-2-0-0 (40 shots-36 saves). Vancouver, Kubic 6-7-0-0 (19 shots-14 saves); Tendeck 0-2-0-0 (9 shots-9 saves).
Kamloops 4, Tri-City 3
Saturday
Tri-City
0
1
2
0
—
3
Kamloops
0
1
2
1
—
4
1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Välimäki Tc (interference), 6:59.
2nd Period-1, Tri-City, Geekie 4 (Lukin, Sandhu), 12:13. 2, Kamloops, Shirley 5 (Revel), 17:49 (SH). Penalties-Rasmussen Tc (high sticking), 1:03; Dosanjh Kam (interference), 7:16; Gatenby Kam (major - checking to the head, game misconduct), 16:17.
3rd Period-3, Kamloops, Sideroff 6 (Pilon, Balcers), 5:17. 4, Tri-City, Wotherspoon 3 (Sandhu, Geekie), 5:51 (PP). 5, Kamloops, Shirley 6 (Benjafield), 10:57. 6, Tri-City, Olson 2 (Geekie, AuCoin), 13:55. Penalties-Vala Kam (tripping), 5:31.
OT Period-7, Kamloops, Sideroff 7 (Balcers), 2:05. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal-Tri-City 4-9-11-0-24. Kamloops 16-14-6-1-37.
Power Play Opportunities-Tri-City 1 / 3; Kamloops 0 / 2.
Goalies-Tri-City, Parenteau 3-3-1-0 (37 shots-33 saves). Kamloops, Ferguson 2-1-0-0 (24 shots-21 saves).
