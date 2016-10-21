Americans quickly fall behind, lose 4-2 to Kelowna Rockets

The Tri-City Americans fell victim to a flurry of first-period goals by the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night.
Though the Americans got a couple of goals back in the opening 20 minutes, they weren’t enough in a 4-2 Western Hockey League loss to the Rockets at Prospera Place.
Kelowna’s Jake Kryski and Riley Stadel scored in the first 45 seconds. After goals by Nolan Foote and Calvin Thurkauf, the Rockets (5-7-0-0, 10 points) were up 4-0 almost five minutes into the game.
At that point, Tri-City inserted Beck Warm in place of starting goalie Rylan Parenteau. Warm stopped all 34 shots he faced.
Brendan O’Reilly got the Americans (6-5-0-0, 12 points) on the board at 9:12 of the first. More than six minutes later, Tri-City’s Maxwell James scored what would be the final goal of the game.
Michael Herringer finished with 18 saves for the Rockets.
The Americans are 1-1-0-0 on their six-game road trip, which continues Saturday at Kamloops and Sunday at Vancouver. Meanwhile, Tri-City coach Mike Williamson held at 499 career wins.
Rockets 4, Americans 2
Tri-City
2
0
0
—
2
Kelowna
4
0
0
—
4
1st Period—1, Kelowna, Kryski 3 (Merkley, Foote), 0:23. 2, Kelowna, Stadel 3 (Johansen, Smart), 0:45. 3, Kelowna, Foote 2 (Lind, Soustal), 4:10. 4, Kelowna, Thurkauf 4 (Kryski, Stephens), 4:48. 5, Tri-City, O’Reilly 1 (James, Coghlan), 9:12. 6, Tri-City, James 5 (Olson, Coghlan), 15:40. Penalties-Yorke, TC (checking to the head), 6:28; Yorke, TC (interference), 10:19; Lind, Kel (tripping), 13:36; Topping, Kel (hooking), 15:53.
2nd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Yaremko, TC (interference), 2:33; Kryski, Kel (tripping), 6:31; Lukin, TC (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 9:41; Stadel, Kel (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 9:41; Rasmussen, TC (inter. on goaltender), 10:01; Stephens, Kel (interference), 12:51; Välimäki, TC (holding), 13:02.
3rd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Mattson, Kel (hooking), 3:24.
Shots on Goal—Tri-City 7-6-7-20, Kelowna 15-11-15-41. Power-Play Opportunities—Tri-City 0-5, Kelowna 0-5. Goalies—Tri-City, Parenteau 3-3-0-0 (7 shots-3 saves); Warm 2-2-0-0 (34 shots-34 saves). Kelowna, Herringer 5-4-0-0 (20 shots-18 saves). A-4,766. Referees—Ryan Benbow (62), Troy Paterson (60). Linesmen—Cody Wanner (56), Tim Plamondon (113).
