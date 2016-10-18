Americans open road swing with 4-3 win in Portland

Michael Rasmussen’s 11th goal of the young WHL season also proved to be one of his biggest, providing the winning score with just over 8 minutes left in the game as the Tri-City Americans rallied from an early hole to beat the host Portland Winterhawks 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Rasmussen scored with assists from Kyle Olson and Dalton Yorke. Already the WHL leader in goals, Rasmussen now leads the entire CHL in scoring.
Juuso Vällimäki and Vladislav Lukin scored in the second period as Tri-City (6-4-0-0, 12 points) pulled even with the Winterhawks (8-4-0-0, 16 points) after the hosts outscored the Ams 3-1 in a wild first period.
Keltie Jeri-Leon scored his first goal of the season for Tri-City in the first.
The Ams outshot the Winterhawks 16-11 in the third period and 41-39 for the game. Rylan Parenteau made 38 saves in goal.
Tri-City next plays Friday at Kelowna for the second stop on a six-game road swing.
Americans 4, Winterhawks 3
Tri-City
1
2
1
—
4
Portland
3
0
0
—
3
First-1, Portland, Iverson 4 (McKenzie, Glass), 8:04. 2, Tri-City, Jeri-Leon 1 (Focht, Leason), 15:42. 3, Portland, De Jong 3 (Glass, McKenzie), 15:59. 4, Portland, Iverson 5 (Blichfeld, McKenzie), 19:45 (PP). Penalties-Czaikowski Por (hooking), 9:46; Geekie Tc (tripping), 18:48.
Second-5, Tri-City, Välimäki 2 (AuCoin, Olson), 2:50 (PP). 6, Tri-City, Lukin 6 (Välimäki), 11:36. Penalties-Hughes Por (tripping), 1:37; Jokiharju Por (tripping), 6:37; Wotherspoon Tc (holding opp. stick), 10:09; Hughes Por (closing hand on puck), 10:27; served by Gilliss Por (too many men), 17:12; Blichfeld Por (slashing), 20:00.
Third-7, Tri-City, Rasmussen 11 (Olson, Yorke), 8:19. Penalties-O'Reilly Tc (hooking), 11:35; Sandhu Tc (tripping), 14:23; Texeira Por (tripping), 18:13.
Shots on Goal-Tri-City 13-15-11-39. Portland 14-11-16-41. Power Play Opportunities-Tri-City 1x7; Portland 1x4. Goalies-Tri-City, Parenteau 3-2-0-0 (41 shots-38 saves). Portland, Kehler 6-2-0-0 (39 shots-35 saves). A-3,228
