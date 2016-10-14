Tri-City Americans move to 4-0 on home ice after beating Kamloops 4-2

Michael Rasmussen scored two goals and Rylan Parenteau won his first game in net for the Tri-City Americans as they beat the Kamloops Blazers 4-2 on Friday night at Toyota Center.
Rasmussen scored his first goal at 10:13 of the first on the power play, then notched his Western Hockey League-leading 10th goal at 16:53 of the second to give the Americans a 3-1 lead.
Rasmussen also leads the WHL with six power-play goals.
Parenteau finished with 28 saves one day after being acquired in a trade with Prince Albert.
The Americans (5-3-0-0, 10 points), who have won three in a row, are 4-0 on home ice leading into Saturday’s matchup with Prince George. The Cougars are coming off a 3-2 shootout win Friday at Seattle.
Parker Wotherspoon also scored in the first period for Tri-City, taking an assist from Rasmussen. Wotherspoon has registered a point in five of six games this season.
With the Americans clinging to a 3-2 lead late in the third period, the Blazers (4-7-0-0, 8 points) pulled goalie Connor Ingram for an extra attacker.
The end result was an empty net goal by Parker AuCoin from 120 feet out to seal the win for Tri-City.
Nick Chyzowski and Travis Walton scored for Kamloops, while Ingram finished with 33 saves. The Blazers, who are 2-6-0-0 on the road, return home to Sandman Centre for a five-game homestand starting Wednesday.
Americans 4, Blazers 2
Kamloops
0
1
1
—
2
Tri-City
2
1
1
—
4
First — 1, TC, Rasmussen 9 (Lukin, Geekie), 10:13 (pp). 2, TC, Wotherspoon 2 (Rasmussen, Olson), 17:05 (pp). Penalties — Zazula, Kam (high-sticking), 8:17; Loewen, Kam, double minor (boarding, unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:38; James, TC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:38.
Second — 3, Kam, Chyzowski 3 (Loewen), 12:16. 4, TC, Rasmussen 10 (Sandhu), 16:53. Penalties — Sandhu, TC (tripping), :45; TC bench (too many men, served by Jeri-Leon), 18:38.
Third — 5, Kam, Walton 1 (Revel), 9:03. 6, TC, AuCoin 2, 19:03 (en). Penalties — Revel, Kam (hooking), 10:05; Yorke, TC (check to the head), 18:02; Zazula, Kam (interference), 18:21.
Shots — Kam 5-12-13 — 30. TC 14-14-9 — 37. Power plays — Kam 0-3. TC 2-3. Goalies — Kam, Ingram 3-5-0-0 (36 shots-33 saves). TC, Parenteau 2-1-0-0 (30-28). Referees — Duncan Bow and Jason Nissen. A — 2,758.
