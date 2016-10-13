Tri-City swaps goalies with Prince Albert

With a long stretch of road games looming ahead, and the return of veteran goalie Evan Sarthou still up in the air, the Tri-City Americans on Thursday swapped goaltenders with the Prince Albert Raiders.
The Americans sent Nick Sanders, 18, and a 2018 third-round bantam pick to the Raiders for overage goalie Rylan Parenteau.
“We were fortunate he was a available,” Tri-City general manager Bob Tory said. “After this weekend, we play 10 of the next 12 games on the road, and that would be a lot of pressure for two young goalies.”
With Parenteau being 20, the Americans put defenseman Jeff Rayman on waivers to get down to the league maximum of three overage players.
“That was unfortunate,” Tory said. “Jeff was a good soldier for us. He got caught up in the numbers game. (Parker) Wotherspoon is signed (with the New York Islanders) and he will be gone next year. (Dalton) Yorke will be gone next year, and we need to get our young guys into the lineup, which will help us now and in the future.”
Sarthou, who suffered a lower-body injury while at the U.S. national junior camp in the summer, is listed as week-to-week. Sanders and Beck Warm had been sharing time in net.
“Evan is proceeding very well,” Tory said. “He should be able to start full practice next week, and some simulated game situations. With Rylan, we could immediately make our team better. He has over 100 starts in the league. When we looked at our goaltending, yesterday we had three and today we have three. Beck has established himself as a good young goalie.
Parenteau spent the past two-plus seasons with the Raiders, playing 103 games with a 44-38-9 record. Last year, he played in 55 games with a 2.82 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, also was a second-team Eastern Conference All-Star and the Raiders’ co-most valuable player last season. He was invited to the Vancouver Canucks summer development camp in July.
Warm, 17, has appeared in five games this season with a 2-2-0 record with a 3.62 GAA and a .886 save percentage.
Parenteau was due to arrive in the Tri-Cities on Thursday night and is expected to skate with the team Friday morning. The Americans host Kamloops on Friday and Prince George on Saturday.
Comments