Rasmussen powers Tri-City Americans over Everett

Michael Rasmussen scored twice, and Morgan Geekie handed out three assists in leading the Tri-City Americans to a 4-1 victory over the Everett Silvertips at Xfinity Arena in Everett.
It was the first road win for the Americans (3-3-0-0, 6 points), while the Silvertips (4-1-1-0, 9 points) suffered their first regulation loss.
Rasmussen scored at 13:31 of the second period, breaking a 1-1 tie with his fourth power-play goal of the season.
Working on their first man advantage of the game, Geekie went tape-to-tape with Rasmussen, who had an open net behind Everett goalie Carter Hart.
Tri-City added two more goals in the third as Max James scored short-handed at 4:27, and Rasmussen scored his league-leading eighth goal on the power play at 15:00.
Rasmussen also leads the WHL with five power-play goals.
Dominic Zwerger opened the scoring just 30 seconds into the game for Everett, beating Tri-City goalie Nick Sanders.
The Americans answered right back as Dakota Krebs notched his first career regular-season goal — and point — at 1:18 to tie the score at 1-1.
Sanders finished with 29 saves in picking up his first win of the season.
Tri-City will host Lethbridge on Saturday. The Hurricanes beat the Spokane Chiefs 5-3 on Friday.
Americans 4, Silvertips 1
Tri-City
1
1
2
—
4
Everett
1
0
0
—
1
First — 1, Evt, Zwerger 2 (Fonteyne, Bajkov), :30. 2, TC, Krebs 1 (AuCoin, Geekie), 1:18. Penalties — None.
Second — 3, TC, Rasmussen 7 (Geekie, Sandhu), 13:31 (pp). Penalties — Rasmussen, TC (cross-checking), :23; James, TC (interference), 4:21; Dwyer, Evt (holding), 13:07.
Third — 4, TC, James 2, 4:27 (en). 5, TC, Rasmussen 8 (Geekie, Wotherspoon), 15:00 (pp). Penalties — Yorke, TC (roughing), 3:31; TC bench (too many men, served by Jeri-Leon), 9:01; Dwyer, Evt (tripping), 14:48; Rasmussen, TC (roughing), 15:00; Sandhu, TC (roughing), 15:00; Juulsen, Evt (roughing), 15:00; Dewar, Evt (cross-checking), 16:40; Wotherspoon, TC, minor-major (instigator, fight, game misconduct), 20:00; Sean Richards, Evt, major (fighting), 20:00.
Shots — TC 10-10-7 — 27. Evt 9-13-8 — 30. Power plays — TC 2-3. Evt 0-5. Goalies — TC, Sanders 1-1-0-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Evt, Hart 2-1-1-0 (27-23). Referees — Bryan Bourdon and Jeff Ingram. A — 3,908.
