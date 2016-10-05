Tri-City Americans drop 3-1 game to Everett on the road

The Tri-City Americans still are looking for their first win on the road.
The Everett Silvertips (4-0-1-0, 9 points) scored twice in the third period Wednesday en route to a 3-1 victory over the Americans at Xfinity Arena in Everett.
Graham Millar redirected a puck past Beck Warm at 14:40 of the third to break a 1-1 tie. With Warm out for an extra attacker in the waning moments of the game, Noah Juulsen put the puck into an empty net with 28 second left in regulation to seal the win.
Warm finished with 30 saves as Everett outshot Tri-City 33-16.
The Americans (2-3-0-0, 4 points) had several good chances to open the third, including a near miss by Morgan Geekie less than five minutes in, but couldn’t get anything past Carter Hart.
Tri-City was not on its game in second, facing four Everett power plays, including a 5-on-3.
The Silvertips, who outshot the Americans 18-4 in the second, got a power-play goal from Dominic Zwerger at 1:31 to tie the score.
Tri-City opened the scoring at 14:41 of the first as Max James backhanded the puck past Hart for his first goal of the season.
The teams will be back at it Friday in Everett for the last of three consecutive games against one another. Game time is 7:35 p.m.
Silvertips 3, Americans 1
Tri-City
1
0
0
—
1
Everett
0
1
2
—
3
First — 1, TC, James 1 (Välimäki, Lukin), 14:41. Penalties — Evt bench (too many men, Kindopp serves), 10:03.
Second — 2, Evt, Zwerger 1 (Davis, Juulsen), 1:31 (pp). Penalties — Rasmussen, TC (cross-checking), :43; Yorke, TC (charging), 1:22; Krebs, TC (tripping), 6:21; Millar, Evt, (holding), 8:09; Wotherspoon, TC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 10:42; Zwerger, Evt (unsportsmanlike conduct), 10:42; Välimäki, TC (cross-checking), 16:28.
Third — 3, Evt, Millar 5 (Dewar, Skoleski), 14:40. Juulsen 1 (Fonteyne), 19:32 (en). Penalties — None.
Shots — TC 7-4-5 — 16. Evt 10-18-5 — 33. Power plays — TC 0-2. Evt 1-4. Goalies — TC, Warm 2-2-0-0 (32 shots-30 saves). Evt, Hart 2-0-1-0 (16-15). Referees — Mike Campbell and Andrew Wilk. A — 2,733.
