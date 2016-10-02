Tri-City Americans hold off Everett Silvertips in OT

The Everett Silvertips were awarded a power play with 2:07 remaining in regulation with the scored tied at 2-2. Tri-City goalie Beck Warm settled into his crease without a worry.
“Our penalty kill was good all game,” Warm said. “I wasn’t nervous. I knew we would kill it together.”
And they did, sending the game into overtime, where Michael Rasmussen scored the game winner off a rebound of a Parker Wotherspoon shot at 3:39 to give the Americans a 3-2 victory Sunday over the Silvertips at Toyota Center.
“I thought our PK was the difference,” said Tri-City coach Mike Williamson, whose team’s penalty kill was ranked 21st in the league before the game. “We got into penalty trouble early and we had a big kill to finish the last two minutes.”
The Americans (2-2-0-0, 4 points) and Silvertips (3-0-1-0, 7 points) will be back at it twice this week at Xfinity Arena in Everett. They play Wednesday and Friday, burning off three of their 10 meetings this season in less than a week.
Everett, which suffered its first loss, came out aggressive in overtime, but Warm stopped shots by Patrick Bajkov and Graham Millar to keep his team alive.
On the Americans’ final push, Wotherspoon brought the puck up ice and put a shot on Carter Hart, who was able to stop the puck, but was unable to cover. Rasmussen found the puck and put it in the net.
“I saw a break and I went to the net,” said Rasmussen, who has a team-leading six goals. “I was lucky to get it.”
Warm finished with 33 saves in picking up his second win.
“He played great,” Williamson said of his rookie goalie. “On our kill, he was a big reason we got out of that. This was a big win and he was a part of that.”
Tri-City opened the second period down 1-0, but the deficit didn’t last long.
Vladislav Lukin scored on a 5-on-3 power play at 2:43 to tie the score. Juuso Välimäki scored 16 seconds later, this time 4-on-4, for a 2-1 lead that would stand until the end of the period.
“Last night (at Spokane) we had an opportunity 5-on-3 to tie it and let it slip through our fingers,” Williamson said of Lukin’s goal. “Tonight, we had the same five guys and made it happen.”
The Americans have scored seven of their 15 goals on the power play through their first four games of the season.
The power-play goal put a dent in the Silvertips’ teflon-like penalty kill that had been perfect (10-for-10) through Everett’s first three games.
Everett’s Brian King looked to tie the score at 2-2 at 13:22, but he rang the puck off the cross bar and out of play.
The Silvertips scored the only goal in a fast and furious first period as Eetu Tuulola beat Warm over his right shoulder at 16:12.
The Americans killed off three Everett power plays in the first, including a 5-on-3 that lasted 27 seconds.
Americans 3, Silvertips 2 (OT)
Everett
1
0
1 0
—
2
Tri-City
0
2
0 1
—
3
First — 1, Evt, Tuulola 1 (Millar), 16:12. Penalties — Olson, TC (slashing), 7:37; Välimäki, TC (holding), 9:21; Wotherspoon, TC (cross-checking), 16:50.
Second — 2, TC, Lukin 4 (Rasmussen, Wotherspoon), 2:43 (pp). 3, TC, Välimäki 1 (Geekie, Coghlan), 2:59. Penalties — Wylie, Evt (hooking), 1:05; Dwyer, Ect (delay of game), 2:30; Sandhu, TC (roughing), 2:43; Skrumeda, Evt (slashing), 5:29.
Third — 4, Evt, Fonteyne 3 (Zwerger, Bajkov), :28. Penalties — Yaremko, TC (delay of game), 17:53.
Overtime — 5, TC, Rasmussen 6 (Wotherspoon, Olson), 3:39. Penalties — None.
Shots — Evt 12-6-14-3 — 35. TC 10-10-4-3 — 27. Power plays — Evt 0-5. TC 1-3. Goalies — Evt, Hart 1-0-1-0 (27 shots-24 saves). TC, Warm 2-1-0-0 (35-33). Referees — Brett Iverson and Shane Warschaw. A — 2,990.
Comments