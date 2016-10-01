Spokane scores 3 in third to hold off Tri-City Americans

The Spokane Chiefs did not let the Tri-City Americans spoil their home opener Saturday night.
Tied at 2-2 at the end of the second period, the Chiefs (1-1-0-0, 2 points) scored three unanswered goals in the third for a 5-2 victory.
It was the ninth consecutive home-opening win for Spokane over Tri-City dating to 2008.
Tyson Helgesen, Hudson Elynuik and Kailer Yamamoto all scored in the third as the Chiefs got redemption for an 8-3 loss at Tri-City last weekend.
Trailing 3-2 mid-way through the third, the Americans (1-2-0-0, 2 points) had a 5-on-3 power play for 1:32, but came up empty.
Tri-City’s Dylan Coghlan opened the scoring at 6:44 of the first on the power play. Spokane’s Curtis Misked tied things up at 14:42.
Yamamoto scored the first of his two goals to lead off of the second for a 2-1 lead, only to see Morgan Geekie even the score five minutes later.
Parker Wotherspooon, in his first game back from the New York Islanders camp, had two assists for the Americans.
Nick Sanders took the loss in goal for the Americans, stopping 16 of 20 shots.
Tri-City, which has lost two in a row, will host Everett at 5:05 p.m. Sunday. It will be the first of three consecutive games against the Silvertips. The Americans play at Everett on Wednesday and Friday.
Chiefs 5, Americans 2
Tri-City
1
1
0
—
2
Spokane
1
1
3
—
5
First — 1, TC, Coghlan 1 (Wotherspoon, AuCoin), 6:44 (pp). 2, Spo, Miske 1 (Najman, Helgesen), 14:42 (pp). Penalties —James, TC (interference), :38; Henderson, Spo (tripping), 4:46; Fiala, Spo (holding), 8:57; Rasmussen, TC (tripping), 14:32.
Second — 3, Spo, Ka.Yamamoto 2 (Anderson-Dolan, Elynuik), 5:39 (pp). 4, TC, Geekie 2 (Rasmussen, Wotherspoon), 10:19 (pp). Penalties — Lukin, TC (tripping), 5:34; Ka.Yamamoto, Spo (tripping), 9:02; Yorke, TC (boarding), 17:54.
Third — 5, Spo, Helgesen 1 (Elynuik, McIndoe), 5:25. 6, Spo, Elynuik 1, 16:59. 7, Spo, Ka.Yamamoto 3 (Elynuik, McIndoe), 18:13 (en). Penalties — Hamaliuk, Spo (hooking), 8:34; Fiala, Spo (holding), 9:11.
Shots — TC 11-12-9 — 32. Spo 6-5-10 —21. Power plays — TC 2-5, Spo 2-4. Goalies — TC, Sanders 0-1-0-0 (20 shots-16 saves). Spo, Sittler 1-1-0-0 (32-20). Referees — Mike Lanigan and Jason Nissen. A — 8,108.
