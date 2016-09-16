Welcome to Toyota Center

The image of Tri-City Americans alumnus Carey Price welcomes visitors to Toyota Center in Kennewick. The team unveiled the window screen print Friday. The Americans also had banners installed on light poles in front of the building, showing several of the team’s former outstanding players.
Annie Fowler
Tri-City Herald
The Tri-City Americans are honoring former players Stu Barnes, Daymond Langkow, Adam Hughesman, Brendan Shinnimin and Mason Wilgosh with banners that hang on light poles in front of Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Annie Fowler
Tri-City Herald
The Tri-City Americans are honoring former players Olaf Kolzig, Brian Boucher and Carey Price with banners that hang on light poles in front of Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Annie Fowler
Tri-City Herald
Comments