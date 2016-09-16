WHL preseason: Spokane slips past Tri-City in overtime

Kailer Yamamoto scored 41 second into overtime to help the Spokane Chiefs to a 3-2 victory Friday over the Tri-City Americans in preseason action at Toyota Center.
The teams will square off again at 2:05 p.m. Saturday at Spokane Arena.
The Chiefs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals by Hayden Ostir and Jaret Anderson-Dolan.
Tri-City’s Morgan Geekie got one goal back with 29 seconds left in the first, while Vladislav Lukin tied the score at 2 at 15:29 of the second.
After a scoreless third, the game went to overtime.
The Chiefs, who outshot the Americans 31-19, got eight saves from starter Matt Berlin and nine from Donovan Buskey.
Nick Sanders took the loss in goal for the Americans, stopping 28 of 31 shots.
The Americans played without forwards Jordan Topping and Max James, and defensemen Parker Wotherspoon and Dylan Coghlan, who are at NHL camps.
