Geekie leads Tri-City Americans past Seattle

The Tri-City Americans scored three power-play goals in the third period en route to a 4-2 victory Saturday over the Seattle Thunderbirds to close out the Red Lion Hotels Preseason Tournament at Toyota Center.
Morgan Geekie had two power-play goals on the night for Tri-City, the first goal of the third period, and the last. Tri-City was 3-for-5 on the man advantage.
Parker Wotherspoon also scored on the power play in the third. Wotherspoon also assisted on Geekie’s second goal.
Juuso Välimäki opened the scoring for the Americans at 3:10 of the second, only to see Seattle’s Ethan Bear tie the scored 6 minutes later.
Jordan Topping handed out two assists for the Americans, while Nick Sanders allowed two goals on 20 shots.
Logan Flodell took the loss in goal for the Thunderbirds, giving up four goals on 25 shots.
The Americans will host Spokane in a preseason game at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
