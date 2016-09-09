Red Deer ekes out 4-3 win over Tri-City Americans

Brandon Hagel scored the game-winning goal with 7 minutes left in regulation to lead the Red Deer Rebels to a 4-3 victory Friday over the Tri-City Americans at the Red Lion Hotels Preseason Tournament at Toyota Center.
The Americans took a 2-1 lead in the second with goals by Vladislav Lukin and Kyle Olson, only to see the Rebels respond early in the third to take a 3-2 lead with goals by Michael Spacek and Grayson Pawlenchuk.
Michael Rasmussen scored his third goal of the preseason for Tri-City to tie the score at 3-3 with 8:11 to play.
Hagel beat Americans goalie Beck Warm 1:11 later.
Warm finished with 25 saves, while Parker Wotherspoon handed out three assists, and Morgan Geekie two.
Tri-City will play Seattle at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the final game of the tournament.
In other games Friday, Seattle beat Kootenay 4-3 in a shootout, and Portland topped Prince George 3-1.
Comments