Focht scores twice to lead Tri-City Americans past Prince George

Rookie Carson Focht scored two power-play goals — both in the third period — to help the Tri-City Americans beat Prince George 5-3 on Wednesday at the Red Lion Hotels Preseason Tournament at Toyota Center.
Tied at 1-1 after the first period, the Cougars took a 2-1 lead with a goal by Jansen Harkins at 17:37 of the second.
Dakota Krebs and Focht scored less than 3 minutes apart early in the third period to give the Americans a 3-2 lead.
Kody McDonald added a power-play goal for Prince George at 9:11to tie the score.
Focht scored his second goal of the night at 16:25 for a 4-3 Tri-City lead. Jordan Topping added an empty-net goal at 18:27 to seal the win. Topping also had two assists on the night.
Keltie Jeri-Leon also scored for Tri-City, while Beck Warm and Nick Sanders split time in goal. Beck allowed one goal on 12 shots, while Sanders gave up two goals on 16 shots.
Tri-City will be off Thursday, but will return to action at 7:35 p.m. Friday against the Red Deer Rebels.
In the first game Wednesday, Hudson Elynuik scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead the Spokane Chiefs to a 4-3 win over Everett.
Thursday’s games will see Portland take on Everett at 4 p.m., while the Kootenay Ice and Prince George will square off at 7:35 p.m.
