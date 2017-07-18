Twin City Titans rally from 15 runs down to work a sweep over Prairie Cardinals

The Twin City Titans overcame a 15-0 deficit to top the Prairie Cardinals 17-15 in the first game of a doubleheader Monday night at Bomber Field, then mercy-ruled the Cardinals 13-3 in the five-inning nightcap.
Prairie scored seven runs in the second inning and eight in the third to build its lead in the opener, but Cade Musick gave the Titans a chance by delivering four innings of three-hit, one-run ball to pick up the win. Tyson Brown (3x4, 2 2b, 4RBI, 3R) and Christian Berry (3x4, 2b, 3RBI, 3R) each had three hits for Twin City.
Kirby Robertson doubled and drove in four runs in the second game, and Justin Knode picked up the win by giving up just one earned run (three total) on two hits over 4 2/3 innings.
The Titans played a doubleheader against the Central Washington Spuds on Tuesday night at Bomber Field in their final game of the regular season. The state tournament begins Saturday in Spokane.
