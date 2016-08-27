Danley takes over lead in bull riding at Horse Heaven Round-Up

New Mexico cowboy Lon Danley took over the lead in the bull riding Friday night at the Horse Heaven Round-Up in Kennewick, taking a 79.5-point spin on Pudge.
Danley and Dallee Mason, who recorded a 78-point ride, knocked Tyler Smith into third place. Smith had a 76-point ride on Pudge on Wednesday night.
Jessy Davis kept his lead in the bareback event (82.5 points) with one round remaining, as did twins Jesse and Jake Wright in the saddle bronc (88 points).
Ivy Conrado also kept her top spot in the barrel racing with a time of 17.18 seconds. The top four positions remained unchanged since Thursday.
Tom Lewis’ average of 7.2 seconds on two head has stood up as the best time since Wednesday night in the steer wrestling.
Horse Heaven Round-Up Leaders
Through Friday
Bareback riding leaders: 1. Jessy Davis, 82.5 points on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Rio’s Edge; 2. (tie) Wyatt Denny and Cole Goodine, 78 each; 4. (tie) Tanner Aus and Richmond Champion, 77 each; 6. Evan Jayne, 75.
Steer wrestling: First-round: 1. Tom Lewis, 3.3 seconds, $1,884; 2. Cole Fulton, 3.6, $1,638; 3. (tie) Cody Cabral, Jake Rinehart and Dane Browning, 3.8, $1,147 each; 6. (tie) Sterling Lambert and Will Stovall, 3.9, $532 each; 8. (tie) Straws Milan, Trever Nelson and Riley Duvall, 4.0, $55 each. Second-round leaders: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.2 seconds; 2. Gary Gilbert, 3.3; 3. Taz Olson, 3.6; 4. (tie) K.C. Jones and Tanner Brunner, 3.8 each; 6. (tie) Trevor Knowles, Tom Lewis, Heath Thomas and Jesse Brown, 3.9 each. Average leaders: 1. Tom Lewis, 7.2 seconds on two head; 2. Tyler Waguespack, 7.9; 3. Cody Cabral, 8.0; 4. Gary Gilbert, 8.1; 5. Riley Duvall, 8.2; 6. J.D. Struxness, 8.3.
Team roping: First-round leaders: 1. (tie) Aaron Macy/Evan Arnold, Dustin Egusquiza/Clint Summers, Tyler Wade/Dakota Kirchenschlager and Matt Sherwood/Quinn Kesler, 4.6 seconds each; 5. (tie) Kolton Schmidt/Shay Carroll and Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.7 each. Second-round leaders: 1. Kolton Schmidt/Shay Carroll, 4.4 seconds; 2. Colby Lovell/Travis Graves, 4.7; 3. Spencer Mitchell/Justin Davis, 4.9; 4. (tie) Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens and Ryan Opie/Nic Nyman, 5.0 each; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.1. Average leaders: 1. Kolton Schmidt/Shay Carroll, 9.1 seconds on two head; 2. Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens, 9.7; 3. Aaron Macy/Evan Arnold, 9.9; 4. Ryan Opie/Nic Nyman, 10.0; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 10.6; 6. Jake Cooper/Tyler McKnight, 10.7.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. (tie) Jesse Wright, on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Spring Plantin, and Jake Wright, on Big Bend Rodeo’s Kool Toddy, 88 points each; 3. Jacobs Crawley, 84.5; 4. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Zeke Thurston, 81 each; 6. Clay Elliott, 80.5.
Tie-down roping: First-round leaders: 1. Caleb Smidt, 7.5 seconds; 2. (tie) Riley Pruitt, Richard Newton and Chase Williams, 7.6 each; 5. (tie) Bryson Sechrist and Stetson Vest, 7.9 each. Second-round leaders: 1. Marty Yates, 6.9 seconds; 2. Blane Cox, 7.3; 3. Riley Pruitt, 7.6; 4. Dustin Bird, 7.7; 5. Rhen Richard, 7.8; 6. Paul David Tierney, 7.9. Average leaders: 1. Riley Pruitt, 15.2 seconds on two head; 2. Blane Cox, 15.3; 3. Marty Yates, 16.1; 4. Jake Pratt, 16.2; 5. Stetson Vest, 16.3; 6. Bryson Sechrist, 16.5.
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Ivy Conrado, 17.18 seconds; 2. Mary Walker, 17.28; 3. Jackie Ganter, 17.40; 4. Jessie Telford, 17.51; 5. (tie) Pamela Capper and Stevi Hillman, 17.57 each.
Bull riding leaders: 1. Lon Danley, 79.5 points on Big Bend Rodeo’s Pudge; 2. Dallee Mason, 78; 3. Tyler Smith, 76; 4. Brennon Eldred, 74; 5. Derek Kolbaba, 72; 6. (tie) Steve Woolsey and Riker Carter, 70 each.
