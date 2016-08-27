Other Local Sports

August 27, 2016 8:37 PM

Former Kennewick High School standout Leilani Mitchell lands with new WNBA team

Basketball player Leilani Mitchell, a 2003 Kennewick High School graduate, has signed with the Washington Mystics. The 5-foot-5 guard is coming off a stint with Australia at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Mitchell previously played for the WNBA’s New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury.

Associated Press

The WNBA’s Washington Mystics signed guard Leilani Mitchell, a former Kennewick High School standout, after putting Bria Hartley on the suspended list.

Hartley, who was averaging 6.5 points and 2.0 rebounds, will miss the remainder of the season because she is pregnant.

Mitchell scored two points in 12 minutes Saturday as the Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 92-69.

Mitchell, 31, averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 assists for Australia during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

She was drafted in 2008 by the Phoenix Mercury before playing six seasons in New York. She was the WNBA’s most improved player in 2010 after averaging 9.3 points and 3.8 assists with the Liberty. She played for Phoenix in 2015.

