Former Kennewick High School standout Leilani Mitchell lands with new WNBA team

The WNBA’s Washington Mystics signed guard Leilani Mitchell, a former Kennewick High School standout, after putting Bria Hartley on the suspended list.
Hartley, who was averaging 6.5 points and 2.0 rebounds, will miss the remainder of the season because she is pregnant.
Mitchell scored two points in 12 minutes Saturday as the Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 92-69.
Mitchell, 31, averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 assists for Australia during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
She was drafted in 2008 by the Phoenix Mercury before playing six seasons in New York. She was the WNBA’s most improved player in 2010 after averaging 9.3 points and 3.8 assists with the Liberty. She played for Phoenix in 2015.
