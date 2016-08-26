Wright brothers take over lead in saddle bronc at Horse Heaven Round-Up

The saddle bronc standings were turned upside down Thursday at the Horse Heaven Round-Up in Kennewick.
The top score from the first night was Jake Watson’s 79. Now, Watson is sitting in sixth after the Wright and Crawley brothers rode through town.
Jesse Wright, on Spring Plantin, and his twin brother, Jake, on Kool Toddy, each turned in 88-point rides to take the lead in the event.
Jacobs Crawley followed with an 84.5. His younger brother Sterling had an 81.
Ivy Conrado, who sits at No. 2 in the barrel racing world standings, knocked Mary Walker out of first with a 17.18-second run.
Jessy Davis took over the lead in the bareback event with an 82.5-point ride on Rio’s Edge, sliding rookie Cole Goodine into second.
There were no qualified rides Thursday in bull riding, leaving Tyler Smith at the top of the list.
HORSE HEAVEN ROUND-UP LEADERS
Bareback riding leaders: 1. Jessy Davis, 82.5 points on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Rio’s Edge; 2. Cole Goodine, 78; 3. (tie) Tanner Aus and Richmond Champion, 77 each; 5. Evan Jayne, 75; 6. Bill Tutor, 73.
Steer wrestling: First-round leaders: 1. Tom Lewis, 3.3 seconds, $1,884; 2. Cole Fulton, 3.6, $1,638; 3. (tie) Dane Browning, Jake Rinehart and Cody Cabral, 3.8, $1,147 each; 6. (tie) Sterling Lambert and Will Stovall, 3.9, $532 each; 8. (tie) Riley Duvall, Straws Milan and Trever Nelson, 4.0, $55 each. Second-round leaders: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.2 seconds; 2. Gary Gilbert, 3.3; 3. Taz Olson, 3.6; 4. (tie) Tanner Brunner and K.C. Jones, 3.8 each; 6. (tie) Heath Thomas, Trevor Knowles and Tom Lewis, 3.9 each. Average leaders: 1. Tom Lewis, 7.2 seconds on two head; 2. Tyler Waguespack, 7.9; 3. Cody Cabral, 8.0; 4. Gary Gilbert, 8.1; 5. Riley Duvall, 8.2; 6. J.D. Struxness, 8.3.
Team roping: First-round leaders: 1. (tie) Matt Sherwood/Quinn Kesler, Dustin Egusquiza/Clint Summers and Tyler Wade/Dakota Kirchenschlager, 4.6 seconds each; 4. (tie) Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens and Kolton Schmidt/Shay Carroll, 4.7 each; 6. Jake Cooper/Tyler McKnight, 4.9. Second-round leaders: 1. Kolton Schmidt/Shay Carroll, 4.4 seconds; 2. Colby Lovell/Travis Graves, 4.7; 3. Spencer Mitchell/Justin Davis, 4.9; 4. Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens, 5.0; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.1; 6. (tie) Lane Ivy/B.J. Dugger, Blake Teixeira/Jeffrey Larson and Joel Bach/Kory Koontz, 5.5 each. Average leaders: 1. Kolton Schmidt/Shay Carroll, 9.1 seconds on two head; 2. Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens, 9.7; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 10.6; 4. Jake Cooper/Tyler McKnight, 10.7; 5. Joel Bach/Kory Koontz, 11.4; 6. Blake Teixeira/Jeffrey Larson, 11.5.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. (tie) Jesse Wright, on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Spring Plantin, and Jake Wright, on Big Bend Rodeo’s Kool Toddy, 88 points each; 3. Jacobs Crawley, 84.5; 4. Sterling Crawley, 81; 5. Clay Elliott, 80.5; 6. Jake Watson, 79.
Tie-down roping: First-round leaders: 1. Caleb Smidt, 7.5 seconds; 2. (tie) Riley Pruitt, Richard Newton and Chase Williams, 7.6 each; 5. (tie) Stetson Vest and Bryson Sechrist, 7.9 each. Second-round leaders: 1. Marty Yates, 6.9 seconds; 2. Blane Cox, 7.3; 3. Riley Pruitt, 7.6; 4. Rhen Richard, 7.8; 5. Paul David Tierney, 7.9; 6. Blair Burk, 8.0. Average leaders: 1. Riley Pruitt, 15.2 seconds on two head; 2. Blane Cox, 15.3; 3. Marty Yates, 16.1; 4. Stetson Vest, 16.3; 5. (tie) Bryson Sechrist and Marcos Costa, 16.5 each.
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Ivy Conrado, 17.18 seconds; 2. Mary Walker, 17.28; 3. Jackie Ganter, 17.40; 4. Jessie Telford, 17.51; 5. Stevi Hillman, 17.57; 6. Benette Little, 17.59.
Bull riding leaders: 1. Tyler Smith, 76 points on Big Bend Rodeo’s Pudge; 2. Brennon Eldred, 74; 3. Riker Carter, 70; no other qualified rides.
Rusty Wright out of action
Saddle bronc rider Rusty Wright’s 2016 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association regular season came to an abrupt halt Thursday, when he suffered a compound fracture of his left leg during a ride at the Kitsap Stampede in Bremerton.
Wright, who competed in the Champions Challenge on Tuesday in Kennewick, had surgery Thursday night at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton.
Wright, from Milford, Utah, is No. 2 in the world standings with $117,942. The PRCA regular season concludes Sept. 30, and Wright is a lock to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo from Dec. 1-10 in Las Vegas.
“I should be back for the Finals,” Wright said in a statement. “I’m just going to try and heal up and if I’m ready, I’m ready, and if not, I’m not. It’s a little frustrating, but everything happens for a reason. I must have needed some time off, and now I have it.”
