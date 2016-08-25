Horse Heaven Round-Up: Rookie takes early lead in bareback event

Rookie Cole Goodine turned in the top score of 78 points Wednesday night to take the early lead in the bareback riding at the Horse Heaven Round-Up.
Goodine, who took a dream ride on Something Cool, was one point better than Tanner Aus, who is No. 4 in the world standings this week.
Tom Lewis, who ranks 43rd in the steer wrestling world standings, turned in the hot run of the night, picking up an $1,884 paycheck with a time of 3.3 seconds.
In the highly competitive saddle bronc riding, just $12,000 separates No. 20 to No. 15. Jake Watson, ranked No. 9, had the top score of the night with a 79 on Spring Jubilee, while rookie Ryder Wright (No. 14), who is working toward his first National Finals Rodeo, was second with a 76.
Cowboys wanting a paycheck in team roping best bring their A game. The top time in the first round is 4.6 second, while the second-round leaders are at 4.4 seconds. In the average on two head, Kolton Schmidt and Shay Carroll are sitting at the top at 9.1 seconds.
While Brennon Eldred (No. 6) has a trip to the NFR sewn up, Tyler Smith (10th) is trying to keep the wolves at bay in the bull riding.
Smith, who has just a $5,897 lead over the No. 15 man in the standings, put himself in position for a nice payday with a 76-point ride on Pudge to take the lead after the first night of action. Eldred was second at 74.
Bareback riding leaders: 1. Cole Goodine, 78 points on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Something Cool; 2. Tanner Aus, 77; 3. Teddy Athan, 71; 4. Tyler Scales, 68; 5. Ty Breuer, 54; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Tom Lewis, 3.3 seconds, $1,884; 2. Cole Fulton, 3.6, $1,638; 3. (tie) Dane Browning, Jake Rinehart and Cody Cabral, 3.8, $1,147 each; 6. (tie) Sterling Lambert and Will Stovall, 3.9, $532 each; 8. (tie) Trever Nelson, Riley Duvall and Straws Milan, 4.0, $55 each.
Team roping: First round leaders: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Clint Summers, 4.6 seconds; 2. (tie) Kolton Schmidt/Shay Carroll and Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.7 each; 4. Levi Simpson/Jeremy Buhler, 5.0; 5. John Alley/Clark Adcock, 5.3; 6. Colby Lovell/Travis Graves, 9.2. Second round leaders: 1. Kolton Schmidt/Shay Carroll, 4.4 seconds; 2. Colby Lovell/Travis Graves, 4.7; 3. Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens, 5.0; no other qualified runs. Average leaders: 1. Kolton Schmidt/Shay Carroll, 9.1 seconds on two head; 2. Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens, 9.7; 3. Colby Lovell/Travis Graves, 13.9; 4. Dustin Egusquiza/Clint Summers, 4.6 on one head; 5. Levi Simpson/Jeremy Buhler, 5.0; 6. John Alley/Clark Adcock, 5.3.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Jake Watson, 79 points on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Spring Jubilee; 2. Ryder Wright, 76; 3. (tie) Call Marr, Cody Wright and Ryan Mackenzie, 72 each; 6. Spencer Wright, 66.
Tie-down roping: First round leaders: 1. Chase Williams, 7.6 seconds; 2. Stetson Vest, 7.9; 3. (tie) Marcos Costa and Josh Peek, 8.0 each; 5. Shay Carroll, 8.7; 6. Westyn Hughes, 8.9. Second round leaders: 1. Cimarron Boardman, 8.8 seconds; 2. Matt Shiozawa, 9.5; 3. Sterling Smith, 9.9; 4. Josh Peek, 10.9; no other qualified runs. Average leaders: 1. Josh Peek, 18.9 seconds on two head; 2. Sterling Smith, 20.7; 3. Cimarron Boardman, 27.3; 4. Chase Williams, 7.6 on one head; 5. Stetson Vest, 7.9; 6. Marcos Costa, 8.0.
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Mary Walker, 17.28 seconds; 2. Jolene Douglas-Hoburg, 17.84; 3. Shane Falon, 18.05; no other qualified runs.
Bull riding leaders: 1. Tyler Smith, 76 points on Big Bend Rodeo’s Pudge; 2. Brennon Eldred, 74; 3. Riker Carter, 70; no other qualified rides.
