Washington state prosecutors dropped domestic violence charges against Hope Solo this week, saying that the witnesses in the case wanted to move on with their lives and did not want to participate in a trial. Chris Szagola AP

Authorities drop assault charges against Hope Solo

Associated Press

May 25, 2018 03:42 PM

KIRKLAND

Prosecutors have dropped domestic violence charges against former U.S. national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo.

The Richland native was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault in 2014 after police said she assaulted two family members at a home in Kirkland. The case was delayed by appeals.

KING-TV reports that city prosecutors dropped the charges Wednesday, saying the witnesses in the case wanted to move on with their lives and did not want to participate in a trial. An attorney for Kirkland, Melissa Osman, wrote in court documents that the circumstances were unlikely to be repeated.

The longtime national team goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist recently ran unsuccessfully for president of the U.S. Soccer Federation. She has called for equal pay and equal treatment for the U.S. women’s team.

