Kennewick driver turns in top-10 performance in Evergreen Speedway debut

Kennewick race car driver Brittney Zamora finished ninth in her Evergreen Speedway debut Saturday in Monroe.
Zamora, 18, turned in a time of 1 hour, 28 minutes, 5.280 seconds in the 100-lap Super Late Model Main.
With Supergirl adorning her No. 52 car, Zamora was 13th in qualifying with a top lap of 15.770 seconds.
California driver Jeremy Doss won the 25-car race with a time of 1:27:52.448.
Zamora, who won the Northwest series points championship in 2017, will be back on the track April 14 in her second Whelen All-American Series race.
