Brittney Zamora of Kennewick finished ninth Saturday in her Evergreen Speedway debut. She will race again April 14.
Brittney Zamora of Kennewick finished ninth Saturday in her Evergreen Speedway debut. She will race again April 14. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
Brittney Zamora of Kennewick finished ninth Saturday in her Evergreen Speedway debut. She will race again April 14. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Other Local Sports

Kennewick driver turns in top-10 performance in Evergreen Speedway debut

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

April 03, 2018 05:44 PM

Kennewick race car driver Brittney Zamora finished ninth in her Evergreen Speedway debut Saturday in Monroe.

Zamora, 18, turned in a time of 1 hour, 28 minutes, 5.280 seconds in the 100-lap Super Late Model Main.

With Supergirl adorning her No. 52 car, Zamora was 13th in qualifying with a top lap of 15.770 seconds.

California driver Jeremy Doss won the 25-car race with a time of 1:27:52.448.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Zamora, who won the Northwest series points championship in 2017, will be back on the track April 14 in her second Whelen All-American Series race.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kennewick's 'Supergirl' knows how to make a race car fly

View More Video