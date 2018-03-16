It can subdue hardened criminals, and the world’s best is teaching it here in the Tri-Cities

Like many people, Jeremy Harrington was looking for an effective form of self defense. But unlike most, the Richland man had an immediate need.
A guard at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, Harrington was looking for a way to subdue unruly prisoners without harming them.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu was a perfect fit. And, it turns out, one of the top BJJ masters on the planet is right here in the Tri-Cities: world champion Gustavo “Siri” Pires.
“Everything (in BJJ) is about grappling, submission; it’s all about containing them,” Harrington said. “You’re not hurting them. ... Legally it’s good, and it looks good on the camera.
“Containing them using pain compliance to get (them) in cuffs.”
Harrington, a brown belt, said he’s applied what he’s learned from Pires and his first instructor, Joey Armstrong of Tri-City Judo BJJ, several times in the line of duty, breaking up fights between and restraining inmates in a non-violent way.
In BJJ, technique and strategy can help a fighter overcome a bigger, stronger foe, which allowed the modern adaption of the more traditional Japanese Jiu-Jitsu to gain global popularity.
“They’d do these challenges, maybe say ‘Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is better than Taekwondo. Okay then, let’s fight,’ ” said Pires, 38. “And in this way they’d prove that a small guy could beat a bigger guy, by using Jiu-Jitsu.”
Few in the sport are as renowned as Pires, who owns Siri BJJ Academy in Kennewick. A successful competitor, he also trained with several members of the Gracie family — which founded the fighting style — when he was a teenager in Rio De Janiero, Brazil.
“When people realize it, it’s kind of like, ‘Whoa, Gustavo’s here in Kennewick?’ because he’s a hall-of-famer,” Harrington said. “It’d be like if Georges St. Pierre, or someone who was another known UFC champion, was here. That’s how he is in the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community. Even in the MMA community, people know who he is.”
Pires had previously assisted at academies in Brazil, California and England, but decided to open up shop in Kennewick so he could train students his own way.
A black belt since 2004 (currently on his fourth degree), Pires won gold for the third time in the super-heavyweight division at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World No-Gi Championships in December in Anaheim, California. Winning local and regional tournaments while still in his teens, and now dominating on a global scale for the better part of the past decade, Pires’ resumé reads like a glossary of the biggest BJJ prizes in the world.
The thrill of competing, and pushing himself to train harder and win, is what made Pires fall in love with BJJ in the first place.
“I used to be really shy, so shy, and when I started competing, it made me feel like a different person. I wasn’t that shy boy anymore,” he said. “Competition was always a goal to keep training, to fight in tournaments and prove to myself that I can be a champion, and not have to be really shy and quiet.”
As prolific as he’s been competing as an individual, his prowess as an instructor might grow to be even more bountiful. His students have had success at tournaments throughout the Western United States, including Portland and Las Vegas, highlighted by Harrington winning his weight class for brown belts at the World No-Gi, the biggest win of his 14-year career.
Success stories like Harrington’s are now more important to Pires than adding to his own trophy case.
“My goal is to make my academy grow and help them to accomplish their goals,” he said.
While hanging trophies, medals and plaques on the walls has its appeal — as does gaining renown from competitive success — Pires emphasized that the true value of BJJ is far more practical.
“What I tell students the first time in here, it’s not ‘you’re going to be a world champion,’ ” he said. “They’re here to have fun and learn self-defense techniques, and that’s the first thing I teach in my classes is self defense.
“Last week I got a new student — this boy at her school had tried to push her into a wall in the corner, and she signed up. And now I’m helping her figure out, if someone pushes you into a wall, what should you do? That’s why I think it’s so important for a student to learn self-defense techniques, because in life, stuff like this happens a lot, whether you’re at school, the bar, or waiting for the bus.”
UP FOR THE CHALLENGE?
Those interested in training at the Gustavo Pires Siri BJJ Academy — located at 8 N. Washington St. in downtown Kennewick — can email gustavopires@bjj.com for more info. Prices range from $75-$110 for unlimited classes for the month (academy is open Monday-Saturday), and folks of all ages and experience levels are welcome.
Harrington said the toughest part of getting people invested in the sport is getting them to walk through the doors and take their first class. From there, it’s tough to get them to leave.
“There was I guy I was rolling with the other day who’s 72, and he’s still here doing Brazilian Jitsu-Jitsu,” Harrington said. “And that’s kind of my goal is when I get old. I want to still be on the mat, teaching and training.
“It keeps me young. Other than the cauliflower ear.”
What’s in a name?
Gustavo Pires is known in the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community as “Siri,” the Brazilian Portugese word for “crab.” Pires said the name is derivative of his older brother’s (Marcello) nickname, “Seriema,” which is a common bird in Brazil.
Comments