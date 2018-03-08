Do you know a girl who lacks confidence? This program could help

Dealing with bullies. Instilling confidence. Developing a sense of community.
Those are the kinds of lessons a youth program tries to stress to young girls through running. They’re the lessons Sydney Howard took with her years ago and uses to this day.
The 18-year-old Kennewick woman recently went back through key phrases from that program — Girls on the Run — in regards to dating, and realized that she was in a controlling relationship.
“It helped me stand up for myself,” Howard said. “There is another lesson that has you stop, breathe and listen to your inner voice before responding. I use that one daily, especially at work.”
Sue Brendel, who coordinates a program at Christ the King Catholic School in Richland, said the girls learn several valuable lessons over the course of the program.
“They can accomplish things they might not have thought they could,” Brendel said. “They can have a successful event in their life and know that they’re powerful, and strong, and to do that with other girls their age, and to teach them they can be anything they want to be and do anything they want to do.”
Sue Brendel, program coordinator at Christ the King Catholic School in Richland
Misty Fewel was the driving force behind getting the Girls on the Run program started in the Tri-Cities nine years ago.
Fewel has seen the program, which is geared for girls in grades 3-8, grow from 18 girls to more than 30 sites servicing more than 400 students this spring throughout the Tri-Cities.
“I moved here from Michigan and they didn’t have a program here,” she said. “It was big in Michigan. I went to North Carolina where the national headquarters are for training so I could bring it here.”
The program has touched the lives of thousands of girls over the years.
“It has been growing consistently,” Fewel said. “We are limited by the number of coaches.”
All coaches are volunteer and go through a training process, a CPR class and a background check.
Howard, a 2017 graduate of Kennewick High School, has been part of the Girls on the Run program since she was in the fifth grade. She was a junior coach in high school, and now is a volunteer coach with the program in east Kennewick.
“I was shy,” Howard said. “I had just moved to a new school, but when she (my mom) told me I would get to be with my friends from Edison (Elementary) again, I said that sounded cool.”
Howard, 18, said she is not shy anymore. Girls on the Run even inspired her to do cross country for two years with one of her friends from the group.
“I would not have done it if I had not met her in the fifth grade,” Howard said. “We are still friends.”
The program
Girls on the Run is an international program (all 50 states and British Columbia) that is held twice a week for 10 weeks after school. Each session runs 90 minutes.
The Southeast Washington Council services Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties, and tries to have programs available at schools or in their community.
The objective is for girls to have fun, make new friends, increase their physical activity level and learn important life skills.
For grades 3-5, the program stresses positive emotional, social, mental and physical development. Girls discuss the experiences and challenges they face at their age, and learn skills to help navigate life experiences.
Physical activity to included in the program to inspire an appreciation of fitness and develop good habits for a healthy life.
For grades 6-8, there is the Heart and Sole program, which creates a positive environment for middle school girls to learn about themselves, explore new ideas and decision making. This program also includes physical activity.
The last week of the program is dedicated to giving back. Each group decides on a community service project. They implement a plan, and complete the task. Each teams has $20 to bring their project to life.
Teams have made blankets for the neonatal intensive care unit at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, made dog treats and blankets for the Benton-Franklin Humane Society, and made Christmas cards to send to the troops.
At the end of the program, Girls on the Run holds a 5-kilometer run for the girls and the community at Howard Amon Park in Richland. This year’s race is May 19.
“Everyone wears bib No. 1 because we are all equal,” Fewel said. “There is a race clock for those who want to keep track of their time, but no one is timed.”
Community members can sign up for the race on the program’s website at www.gotrsewa.org.
It’s not too late
This year’s program started Monday, but there still is time to sign up. Registration is open through Friday on the program’s website. Cost is $150 child, but not to fear, payment plans are available, as are scholarships for those in need.
“Forty-five percent of our kids get assistance,” Fewel said. “No girl will ever be turned away because of inability to pay. Each girl also gets a T-shirt, water bottle, entry into our 5K, a curriculum taught by our trained coaches, and snacks. We are strengthening our community one girl at a time.”
Annie Fowler: 509-582-1574, @TCHIceQueen
