Looking for a football alternative for your kid? 7-on-7 may be the answer

The registration deadline has been extended a day for the Columbia Basin Youth Football 7-on-7 league.
The deadline is March 8, and registration in the non-tackle league is open to boys and girls grades 1-8.
Cost is $40, with financial aid available thanks to sponsors Ranch and Home and Back to Basics Chiropractic.
The league runs on Saturdays from March 24 through May 12 at Eastgate Park in Kennewick. Teams are decided by high school boundaries. These junior programs coordinate with their respective high school coaches in regard to practicing passing routes and defense.
Never miss a local story.
The league is non-tackle, and CBYF enforces strict player safety measures by requiring all coaches to have concussion protocol training. CBYF also established a referee apprenticeship program with the local WIAA Referee Association. The goal is to bring adult referee professionalism to youth football while providing an opportunity for inexperienced referees to be trained and certified for high school games.
For information or registration, go to www.CBYF.football.
Comments