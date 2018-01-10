Chiawana knocks off No. 3 Moses Lake in nonleague dual

Two of the state’s top 4A teams met Wednesday night in a nonleague dual, but that did not take away from the importance of the match.
Moses Lake won four of the first five matches and held a 22-6 lead, but Chiawana’s stable of quality light and middle weights, did their part in helping the Riverhawks to a 42-29 road victory over the Chiefs.
“We just beat the third-ranked team in the state,” Chiawana coach Jack Anderson said. “Our kids went up there ready to fight, ready to battle. Their crowd was big and rowdy. It was exciting.”
Josh Alvarez put the Riverhawks on the board at 285 pounds, pinning Sebastian Rodriguez in the first round. The Chiefs would win the next two match for a 22-6 lead, but that’s when the tide began to shift.
Never miss a local story.
Kevin Llamas beat Hunter White 2-1 at 120, then Robby Vaughn pinned Xzavier Villarreal in the first round at 126 to make it 22-15.
Kobe Santoyo (132) and Morgan McFee (138) followed with pins to give Chiawana a 27-22 lead.
In a battle of ranked wrestlers at 152, No. 2 Riley Cissne defeated No. 8 Christien Knopp to give the Riverhawks a 30-25 lead. Moses Lake would get no closer.
“They had eight seniors in their lineup and we are young and scrappy,” Anderson said. “This match is the highlight of our season, so far.”
At 170, Moses Lake’s Hunter Cruz suffered his first loss when he was disqualified because of unsportsmanlike conduct.
Tied 2-2 with Tavin Blair, Cruz was pull off the mat by his coach Jaime Garza in the first round because of his actions, according to Anderson.
106: Jonathan Tanguma (ML) md. Jason Delamora, 18-7. 113: Maximus Zamora (ML) p. Camilo Cardenas. 120: Kevin Llamas (C) d. Hunter White, 2-1. 126: Robby Vaughn (C) p. Xzavier Villarreal. 132: Kobe Santoyo (C) p. Karson Voss. 138: Morgan McFee (C) p. Matthew Humphries. 145: Cruz Vasquez (ML) d. Israel Romero, 6-2. 152: Riley Cissne (C) d. Chistien Knopp, 9-6. 160: Tyson Stover (C) p. BJ Mullin. 170: Tavin Blair (C) won by disqualification. 182: Beau Mauseth (ML) md. Victor Silva, 10-1. 195: Damian Vasquez (ML) p. Trent Black. 220: Payton Castro (ML) p. Colby Blasdale. 285: Josh Alvarez (C) p. Sebastian Rodriguez.
NWAC Women
WALLA WALLA 63, WENATCHEE 53: Jade Skidmore had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Cierra Jo McKeown (Touchet) chipped in 13 points and five assists as the Warriors posted a road win over the Knights in East Region action.
WWCC (14-1, 2-0 East) open the game with a 23-11 lead after the first quarter, only to find itself on the losing end at the half, 29-28.
A 21-8 run by the Warriors in third helped them pull away for good.
COLUMBIA BASIN COLLEGE 76, NORTH IDAHO 61: The Hawks moved to 3-0 in the East Region standings with a road victory over the Cardinals.
Alexis Castro led the way with 17 points and five assists for CBC (12-4), while Catherine Baham came off the bench to add 14 points and four rebounds.
NWAC Men
WENATCHEE 75, WALLA WALLA 74: Two free throws by Justin Martin with no time left on the clock propelled the Knights to a home win over the Warriors.
After trailing by three at the half, WWCC took a 54-52 lead on a basket by Kendall Watson at 12:07, and held the lead from there until the end when Martin made his free throws.
Brandon Porter and Landon Radliff (Richland) each had 17 points, while Kendall Watson (Hanford) added 14 points. Radliff also had six steal and four rebounds.
Comments